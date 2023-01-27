ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
El Paso News

Borderland woman named ‘Mother of Year’ for New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Borderland woman has been selected as 2023 Mother of the Year for the state of New Mexico. Mary Carter, executive director of the Women’s Intercultural Center in Anthony, New Mexico, was selected as the 2023 Mother of the Year honoree for the state of New Mexico.
ANTHONY, NM
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Las Cruces

Are you searching for a entire list of hotel in the Las Cruces region? You’ll know on this post a details entire list of the top hotel in the Las Cruces region. You will get a Contact, details direction, Web Link information, estimate user ratings, and also a direction link from your area. All information has been gathered from these hotel ‘, official page.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Two men arrested after woman found dead in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place Wednesday evening which resulted in the death of 42-year-old Rachel Miranda. 26-year-old David Aguilar was arrested Wednesday evening and is facing charges of one felony count of voluntary manslaughter, and one count of receipt or possession […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

West Towne Marketplace expanding with new stores

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is underway for new stores at the West Towne Marketplace that will open up later in 2023. Two of the new businesses will be a Cheddar Scratch Kitchen and a Sherman-Williams Paint Store, according to Adam Frank, President of River Oaks Properties. One of...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. opening first restaurant in Picacho Hills

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces business Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. is expanding with its first sit-down restaurant. Juan Morales and his daughter Mariah Baeza are turning the former Forghedaboutit Italian restaurant at 1338 Picacho Hills Dr. into a new eatery called Santa Fe Restaurant. "We...
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

City of Las Cruces aims to launch crisis intervention unit by March

This year, the city of Las Cruces is planning on launching Project L.I.G.H.T., a crisis intervention unit that will respond to individuals in the midst of a mental health crisis. It will be a part of the fire department’s Mobile Integrated Health Unit (M.I.H.), and the city is expected to receive over $1 million in federal funds for the project.
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy