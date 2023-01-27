Read full article on original website
Last-place New Mexico State looks for first WAC win at tough Utah Valley team
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Greg Heiar and New Mexico State fell to 7-13 and 0-8 in WAC play with last weekend’s embarrassing trip to Utah. The Aggies lost games to Southern Utah and Utah Tech by 35 points and 13 points, respectively, digging themselves an even deeper hole at the bottom of the WAC […]
El Paso News
Borderland woman named ‘Mother of Year’ for New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Borderland woman has been selected as 2023 Mother of the Year for the state of New Mexico. Mary Carter, executive director of the Women’s Intercultural Center in Anthony, New Mexico, was selected as the 2023 Mother of the Year honoree for the state of New Mexico.
Video: A behind the scenes look at the Thunderbirds training for air show season
While the 2023 air show season is still a few months away, performers are busy throughout the country preparing for the upcoming season. That includes the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, who have been deployed to Las Cruces, New Mexico, for winter training. Of Wings & Things columnist Frederick A....
Las Cruces astronomy organization gives tips on spotting recently discovered comet
The Astronomical Society of Las Cruces is an organization that provides opportunities for Astronomical observation and education in Southern New Mexico. The organization is holding an event on February 11th at their observatory in Leasburg Dam State Park to observe a comet that will be aligned closely with Mars. According...
Animal shelter in Las Cruces creates checklists for drivers after four kittens die in move
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — An animal shelter in Las Cruces reconsidered safety precautions after four kittens died on their watch when moving them to another rescue group in Colorado. Clinton Thacker, the executive director of the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, told KFOX14 they were working on...
Two men arrested after woman found dead in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place Wednesday evening which resulted in the death of 42-year-old Rachel Miranda. 26-year-old David Aguilar was arrested Wednesday evening and is facing charges of one felony count of voluntary manslaughter, and one count of receipt or possession […]
West Towne Marketplace expanding with new stores
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is underway for new stores at the West Towne Marketplace that will open up later in 2023. Two of the new businesses will be a Cheddar Scratch Kitchen and a Sherman-Williams Paint Store, according to Adam Frank, President of River Oaks Properties. One of...
Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. opening first restaurant in Picacho Hills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces business Santa Fe Grill & Catering Co. is expanding with its first sit-down restaurant. Juan Morales and his daughter Mariah Baeza are turning the former Forghedaboutit Italian restaurant at 1338 Picacho Hills Dr. into a new eatery called Santa Fe Restaurant. "We...
City of Las Cruces aims to launch crisis intervention unit by March
This year, the city of Las Cruces is planning on launching Project L.I.G.H.T., a crisis intervention unit that will respond to individuals in the midst of a mental health crisis. It will be a part of the fire department’s Mobile Integrated Health Unit (M.I.H.), and the city is expected to receive over $1 million in federal funds for the project.
