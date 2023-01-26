Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Recovering lost history in SC
We now know the name of the man arrested following a massive law enforcement response yesterday in Laurens County.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge held to support Special Olympics South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite a colder start to the weekend in Myrtle Beach, a number of people took a dip in the ocean for a good cause. The Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge was held Saturday morning at the Sands Ocean Club Resort. Proceeds from the event went toward Special Olympics South Carolina.
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
WBTV
S.C. woman dances at 2018 wedding at 104 years old
Walkes died in an accident Thursday at the age of 25. Our friend, Eric Thomas, took her on a zipline adventure in tonight's Forever Family. CMS students write essays about Dr. King – Part 5. Updated: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST. The students spoke with WBTV’s Jamie...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
macaronikid.com
2023 South Carolina Travel Bucket List
Lately, it feels like air travel has just become so cumbersome. But we know that South Carolina is a treasure trove of adventure! If you're starting to plan your 2023 travel and want to stick close to home, South Carolina is a great destination for travelers of all kinds! Here are some of the best places to visit in our beautiful state:
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Showers, fog & clouds around today
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re in for a gross morning commute. Parents, make sure the kids have the rain gear ready to go before they head off to school today. We’re stepping out the door to temperatures in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies, dense fog and plenty of showers around the area. Take your time as you step out the door this morning. While there are some breaks in the rain, the fog will linger through the morning commute. If it’s not the off & on showers for your drive to work, it’s the fog that will be another issue to add to the morning drive.
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South Carolina
South Carolina has a long, proud history of being featured in the movies. From The Notebook to Full Metal Jacket, there are plenty of films that were set in – or at least partially filmed in – the Palmetto State.
majorleaguefishing.com
All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray
PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
WMBF
Newborn baby found dead next to East Rockingham railroad tracks
EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - A newborn baby was found dead Thursday next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said a person called in around 2 p.m. saying they found a baby next to the railroad tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue. Deputies and EMS found the baby dead.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday followed wet weather pattern next week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - First half of the weekend, we’ll be sunny and quiet but that will change tomorrow tonight. Beautiful weather Saturday as mainly sunny skies continue throughout the day. It will be another chilly start with temperatures hovering in the lower 30s to start the day. Despite the full sunshine, temperatures will be slow to climb. Expecting afternoon highs to top around 56°.
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Peanut
Three weeks to the day after the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s six-week ban on abortion, a new total ban is now under consideration at the State House. Antar Jeter extradited back to South Carolina, charged in murder of child’s mother. Updated: 17 hours ago.
mahoningmatters.com
Lottery player buys last ticket on the shelf. Then she wins jackpot in South Carolina
A South Carolina woman bought the last ticket on the rack of Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-offs from a convenience store in Aiken. That ticket won $250,000. The woman told lottery officials the winning ticket was the “best surprise of my life.”. She said she hadn’t felt particularly lucky but...
Leading discount grocery store chain opens new location in South Carolina
A major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi opened its newest South Carolina supermarket location in Bluffton at 1131 Fording Island Road, according to the company's website.
This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
South Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in South Carolina.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
abccolumbia.com
DHEC: 6,500 new Covid cases reported in SC from Jan. 15-21
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— State health officials continue to urge everyone to take precautions against Covid. New case numbers are out…From Jan. 15 until Jan. 21 DHEC reported more than 6,500 new cases, which is a decrease of more than 1,200 cases from the previous week. Even though case...
FOX Carolina
Evidence photos shown in murder trial of Alex Murdaugh
Some major competition took place right here at our Fox Carolina studio. A chili cookoff!. We're learning what caused dozens of law enforcement officers to respond to a home in Laurens County. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. A circuit court judge released video of the first interview Alex Murdaugh had...
