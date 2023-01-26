ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Recovering lost history in SC

We now know the name of the man arrested following a massive law enforcement response yesterday in Laurens County.
WBTV

S.C. woman dances at 2018 wedding at 104 years old

Walkes died in an accident Thursday at the age of 25. Our friend, Eric Thomas, took her on a zipline adventure in tonight's Forever Family. CMS students write essays about Dr. King – Part 5. Updated: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST. The students spoke with WBTV’s Jamie...
macaronikid.com

2023 South Carolina Travel Bucket List

Lately, it feels like air travel has just become so cumbersome. But we know that South Carolina is a treasure trove of adventure! If you're starting to plan your 2023 travel and want to stick close to home, South Carolina is a great destination for travelers of all kinds! Here are some of the best places to visit in our beautiful state:
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Showers, fog & clouds around today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re in for a gross morning commute. Parents, make sure the kids have the rain gear ready to go before they head off to school today. We’re stepping out the door to temperatures in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies, dense fog and plenty of showers around the area. Take your time as you step out the door this morning. While there are some breaks in the rain, the fog will linger through the morning commute. If it’s not the off & on showers for your drive to work, it’s the fog that will be another issue to add to the morning drive.
majorleaguefishing.com

All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
PROSPERITY, SC
WMBF

Newborn baby found dead next to East Rockingham railroad tracks

EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - A newborn baby was found dead Thursday next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said a person called in around 2 p.m. saying they found a baby next to the railroad tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue. Deputies and EMS found the baby dead.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday followed wet weather pattern next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - First half of the weekend, we’ll be sunny and quiet but that will change tomorrow tonight. Beautiful weather Saturday as mainly sunny skies continue throughout the day. It will be another chilly start with temperatures hovering in the lower 30s to start the day. Despite the full sunshine, temperatures will be slow to climb. Expecting afternoon highs to top around 56°.
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday - Peanut

Three weeks to the day after the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s six-week ban on abortion, a new total ban is now under consideration at the State House. Antar Jeter extradited back to South Carolina, charged in murder of child’s mother. Updated: 17 hours ago.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

DHEC: 6,500 new Covid cases reported in SC from Jan. 15-21

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— State health officials continue to urge everyone to take precautions against Covid. New case numbers are out…From Jan. 15 until Jan. 21 DHEC reported more than 6,500 new cases, which is a decrease of more than 1,200 cases from the previous week. Even though case...
FOX Carolina

Evidence photos shown in murder trial of Alex Murdaugh

Some major competition took place right here at our Fox Carolina studio. A chili cookoff!. We're learning what caused dozens of law enforcement officers to respond to a home in Laurens County. Updated: 36 minutes ago. |. A circuit court judge released video of the first interview Alex Murdaugh had...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy