MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re in for a gross morning commute. Parents, make sure the kids have the rain gear ready to go before they head off to school today. We’re stepping out the door to temperatures in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies, dense fog and plenty of showers around the area. Take your time as you step out the door this morning. While there are some breaks in the rain, the fog will linger through the morning commute. If it’s not the off & on showers for your drive to work, it’s the fog that will be another issue to add to the morning drive.

4 HOURS AGO