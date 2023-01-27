The #4 Tennessee Volunteers are 8-2 against the Florida Gators since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Volunteers and Florida will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while Florida will be stumbling in from a loss.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO