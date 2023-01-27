ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

csurams.com

Men’s Basketball Hosts UNLV for State Pride Night

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State returns to Moby Arena for a pair of games this week starting with Tuesday's game against UNLV. Tuesday's game is the annual State Pride game. The Rams look to sweep UNLV after their hectic overtime win earlier this month in Las Vegas. Tipoff between the Rams and Rebels is set for 7 pm.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Hot Shooting Broncos top Rams

BOISE, Idaho – A hot shooting night from Boise State was too much to overcome as Colorado State fell to the Broncos 80-59 Saturday evening. BSU shot 59.2% for the game while holding CSU to 41.1%. The teams played a tightly contested game early with Boise State leading by...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams Split Opening Day of Dual Season

DENVER – Collegiate coaches have to build a roster for a season year after year for program stability and sustainability. Mai-Ly Tran had both in mind when she took over the Colorado State women's tennis team a year ago. She wanted immediate success most certainly, but she wanted to transform the brand into a consistent winner. It takes solid recruiting, and sometimes the best pitches a coach can make in this climate is to those already on their roster.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Hofschild Named to Top 10 for Nancy Lieberman Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Colorado State's McKenna Hofschild was named a Top 10 candidate for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced Monday. Now in its 24th year, the award recognizes the top point guard in women's NCAA Division I...
FORT COLLINS, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
5280.com

7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking

Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Proposed utility merger in New Mexico prompts recusal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the governor’s picks for a powerful regulatory commission has recused himself from any decisions involving a proposed multibillion-dollar merger between a U.S. subsidiary of global energy giant Iberdrola and New Mexico’s largest electric utility. Commissioner Patrick O’Connell’s recusal came just weeks after he was appointed to the Public Regulation Commission under a new structure in which the governor appoints members from a list of candidates vetted by a nominating panel. Previously, voters elected the commissioners. O’Connell in a filing Friday cited the reason for his voluntary recusal as previous testimony he gave on behalf of a proposed settlement related to the merger while he worked for an environmental group. O’Connell also had previously served as a resource planner for Public Service Co. of New Mexico. The merger case is pending before the state Supreme Court after the elected members of the previous Public Regulation Commission rejected the $8 billion acquisition. The commission had shared the concerns of a hearing examiner who warned of reliability risks and the potential for higher prices in a state with one of the nation’s highest poverty rates.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexicans react to Tyre Nichols' arrest video

On Friday, Memphis Police released police body camera footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest. The video sent shockwaves across the country, including in New Mexico. KOAT spoke to several civil justice groups in Albuquerque and got their reactions to the video. Cathryn McGill is the director of the New Mexico Black...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque unveils plan to crackdown on 60,000+ warrant backlog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city officials have unveiled their plan to address a massive outstanding warrant backlog as they hope lawmakers will approve a multi-millon dollar spending bill to pay for the overtime operation. At a news conference Monday morning, Albuquerque Police say officers on more than a dozen teams will aim at addressing one warrant […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Scrubs Magazine

Girl Has Leg Amputated After Hospital Ignored Her Cries for 10 Hours

Stephanie Sedillo is suing Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico after her daughter’s leg had to be amputated because the staff allegedly ignored her cries for 10 hours. Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while playing at school. “I got a call from the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho has its own ‘festival of the cranes’

If you’ve been on NM 528 in Rio Rancho in recent months, you’ve seen them, looming large on the horizon. The giant steel cranes jutting up from the Intel plant are part of a $3.5 billion initiative by the company to expand its plant and produce new types of semiconductor technology. Construction began after Intel announced the upgrade in May 2021. Last summer, the Journal reported that the company expected the work to be done sometime this year.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Man facing charges after fleeing Albuquerque police, crashing into water line

Man facing charges after fleeing Albuquerque police, crashing into water line
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Carlsbad

State police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Carlsbad
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

