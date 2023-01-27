Read full article on original website
Colorado's "Sweetheart City" Has an Easy and Memorable Valentine's Day SurpriseColorado JillLoveland, CO
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
csurams.com
Men’s Basketball Hosts UNLV for State Pride Night
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State returns to Moby Arena for a pair of games this week starting with Tuesday's game against UNLV. Tuesday's game is the annual State Pride game. The Rams look to sweep UNLV after their hectic overtime win earlier this month in Las Vegas. Tipoff between the Rams and Rebels is set for 7 pm.
csurams.com
Hot Shooting Broncos top Rams
BOISE, Idaho – A hot shooting night from Boise State was too much to overcome as Colorado State fell to the Broncos 80-59 Saturday evening. BSU shot 59.2% for the game while holding CSU to 41.1%. The teams played a tightly contested game early with Boise State leading by...
golobos.com
Women’s distance turns heads, men’s 4x4 record falls at UNM Team Open
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A plethora of PRs by the New Mexico women and a school record by the 4×400-meter men’s relay squad highlighted the 2023 New Mexico Team Open over the weekend at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The women’s invitational mile stole the show on Friday night,...
csurams.com
Rams Split Opening Day of Dual Season
DENVER – Collegiate coaches have to build a roster for a season year after year for program stability and sustainability. Mai-Ly Tran had both in mind when she took over the Colorado State women's tennis team a year ago. She wanted immediate success most certainly, but she wanted to transform the brand into a consistent winner. It takes solid recruiting, and sometimes the best pitches a coach can make in this climate is to those already on their roster.
csurams.com
Hofschild Named to Top 10 for Nancy Lieberman Award
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Colorado State's McKenna Hofschild was named a Top 10 candidate for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced Monday. Now in its 24th year, the award recognizes the top point guard in women's NCAA Division I...
KRQE Newsfeed: Rising home prices, Major proposals, Dense fog, New exhibit, Plowing snow
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Santa Fe’s housing data shows rising prices, not enough homes – New data shows despite slowing home sales in Santa Fe, prices are increasing. Researchers say that is due to llack of homes. According to the latest data released by the Santa Fe Association of Realters, Santa Fe’s […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for their food and great service.
earnthenecklace.com
Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
5280.com
7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking
Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
ABQ BioPark names tiger cub found during investigation, prepares him to relocate
Ever since the big cat was found, there has been an ongoing investigation into who brought the exotic animal into the area.
Proposed utility merger in New Mexico prompts recusal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the governor’s picks for a powerful regulatory commission has recused himself from any decisions involving a proposed multibillion-dollar merger between a U.S. subsidiary of global energy giant Iberdrola and New Mexico’s largest electric utility. Commissioner Patrick O’Connell’s recusal came just weeks after he was appointed to the Public Regulation Commission under a new structure in which the governor appoints members from a list of candidates vetted by a nominating panel. Previously, voters elected the commissioners. O’Connell in a filing Friday cited the reason for his voluntary recusal as previous testimony he gave on behalf of a proposed settlement related to the merger while he worked for an environmental group. O’Connell also had previously served as a resource planner for Public Service Co. of New Mexico. The merger case is pending before the state Supreme Court after the elected members of the previous Public Regulation Commission rejected the $8 billion acquisition. The commission had shared the concerns of a hearing examiner who warned of reliability risks and the potential for higher prices in a state with one of the nation’s highest poverty rates.
Village of Los Lunas is asking lawmakers for $75 million for I-25 interchange project
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The long-awaited I-25 Interchange and bridge project in Los Lunas is going to need more money if it wants to see the light of day as its price day is soaring. The project has been in the works for more than two decades now. “This project is important for the […]
KOAT 7
New Mexicans react to Tyre Nichols' arrest video
On Friday, Memphis Police released police body camera footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest. The video sent shockwaves across the country, including in New Mexico. KOAT spoke to several civil justice groups in Albuquerque and got their reactions to the video. Cathryn McGill is the director of the New Mexico Black...
Albuquerque unveils plan to crackdown on 60,000+ warrant backlog
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city officials have unveiled their plan to address a massive outstanding warrant backlog as they hope lawmakers will approve a multi-millon dollar spending bill to pay for the overtime operation. At a news conference Monday morning, Albuquerque Police say officers on more than a dozen teams will aim at addressing one warrant […]
Scrubs Magazine
Girl Has Leg Amputated After Hospital Ignored Her Cries for 10 Hours
Stephanie Sedillo is suing Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico after her daughter’s leg had to be amputated because the staff allegedly ignored her cries for 10 hours. Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while playing at school. “I got a call from the...
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho has its own ‘festival of the cranes’
If you’ve been on NM 528 in Rio Rancho in recent months, you’ve seen them, looming large on the horizon. The giant steel cranes jutting up from the Intel plant are part of a $3.5 billion initiative by the company to expand its plant and produce new types of semiconductor technology. Construction began after Intel announced the upgrade in May 2021. Last summer, the Journal reported that the company expected the work to be done sometime this year.
2 wanted people arrested in New Mexico
Both arrestees were taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center.
Santa Fe’s housing data shows rising prices, not enough homes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most expensive cities in New Mexico is only getting more expensive. Some newly released data shows just how much it could cost to be a homeowner in Santa Fe. “Just enough houses haven’t been built in the last 20 years. We have a shortage just from the get-go,” […]
KRQE News 13
Man facing charges after fleeing Albuquerque police, crashing into water line
KRQE News 13
State police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Carlsbad
