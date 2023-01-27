David Foster Wallace’s The Broom of the System was published in 1987. But a couple of nights ago I read a passage that struck me as incredibly prescient and induced me to ruminate extensively on one of the concepts it sets forth. And, no, I’m not writing this article just to signal that I am reading David Foster Wallace, nor that I am reading one of his more obscure books. Indeed, it seems every aspirant American intellectual of the past 20 years has Wallace’s 1,000-page magnum opus, Infinite Jest, sitting on their bookshelf, most likely collecting dust. Let’s be honest, Infinite Jest is kind of passé at this point, and “reading” it (if anyone really reads it cover to cover) is more virtue-signaling than a reflection of engagement with the contents of the book. Broom of the System, on the other hand, is a quirky choice — one that reflects a certain depth and richness of intellect, without being performative. But I digress.

