Read full article on original website
Related
Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
My Grandma’s Simple Storage Hack Has Made Fridge Cleanup So Much Easier
Allison is a writer and mother of two living in Ohio. Her writing is focused around self-improvement, mental health, life lessons, and parenting all with one purpose: to live a fulfilled life. When she's not writing she's likely throwing a baseball in the front yard with her son or planning family trips to national parks in their Airstream Basecamp. You can read more from her on medium.com/@allisonditmer.
Wife on husband: "He won't have leftovers for lunch; I get up at 5 a.m. to cook"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Sharing food and cooking are some of the fun things couples do when they live together. Trying out new flavors or just making meals and feeling loved and comforted is, for some couples, an essential part of being married.
Mom on son: "He cried for 2 hours because I forgot to make him breakfast; he's 35"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Looking after your kids and preparing homecooked meals makes sense when they're little, and you want to make sure they don't have too many sweets and keep up their energy.
Woman refuses to allow her son's girlfriend to drink at the dinner table: 'Ladies don't drink while they eat'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man whose mother insisted, "Ladies don't drink when they eat." I'm not talking about alcoholic beverages.
When the coffee pot explodes, the commuter mug tumbles, and the hospital is out of coffee
Coffee poured into a mug.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was the start of a rough day for everyone; however, my poor sister had the brunt of the rough start. It all started with a family member that required some surgery. We had to be at the hospital at 5:30 am and neither my sister nor the rest of my siblings are early birds. Our day began at 3:45 am that day so that we could arrive at the hospital in time for our loved one’s surgery. In hindsight, we probably should have rented a hotel room close to the hospital rather than wait at home until it was time to leave.
Mom's Impressive 'Taco Dinner Board' Is a Crowd-Pleasing Game-Changer
This would be perfect for Super Bowl Sunday.
Woman on boyfriend: "He expects me to cook every night; I get home after him"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Cooking, cleaning, doing the dishes, or the laundry can all get repetitive and make a couple's life less interesting than they'd want, particularly if only one partner does it all.
Daily Californian
DFW, baggy clothes, and modern aesthetics: A personal essay
David Foster Wallace’s The Broom of the System was published in 1987. But a couple of nights ago I read a passage that struck me as incredibly prescient and induced me to ruminate extensively on one of the concepts it sets forth. And, no, I’m not writing this article just to signal that I am reading David Foster Wallace, nor that I am reading one of his more obscure books. Indeed, it seems every aspirant American intellectual of the past 20 years has Wallace’s 1,000-page magnum opus, Infinite Jest, sitting on their bookshelf, most likely collecting dust. Let’s be honest, Infinite Jest is kind of passé at this point, and “reading” it (if anyone really reads it cover to cover) is more virtue-signaling than a reflection of engagement with the contents of the book. Broom of the System, on the other hand, is a quirky choice — one that reflects a certain depth and richness of intellect, without being performative. But I digress.
'I'm never taking you out to eat again': Man blames illness on 'draft' from swinging kitchen door in restaurant
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Eating out at a restaurant is always a treat. When I was growing up, eating out was even more of a treat because it was such a rarity. My father always hated being dragged to restaurants.
After Months of Searching — and One Bad Couch — I Found My Dream Sofa in a Surprising Place
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a home and commerce writer, I do a lot (like, a lot) of online shopping, testing, and reviewing on a daily basis. I spend hours poring over customer reviews, I make pro and con lists, take Instagram polls, talk to friends and family, and reach out to interior designers to get every last morsel of information about the best possible product in a given category. So you can bet I did the same when it came to buying a couch, as it’s such a large purchase. After weeks of researching, my boyfriend and I finally landed on what we thought would be the perfect sofa: a moderately-priced, neutral modular sectional with a chaise lounge for stretching our legs out on. As it turned out though, our search was far from over.
Daughter Tries on Mom's 'Pan Am' Uniform From the 70s and It's Epic
It's so impressive that she still had the outfit!
Comments / 0