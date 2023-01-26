ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Alabama HC Nick Saban just proved he’s a huge hypocrite

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban proved this week that he’s a hypocrite. During an appearance on Thursday at the Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) convention in Montgomery, Saban reportedly explained how he turned away a couple of players over lucrative NIL requests. Here’s what Saban said, according...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes Received Advice from Tom Brady Ahead Chiefs vs. Bengals

Wouldn’t you love to eavesdrop on this conversation? Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady chatted this week about today’s AFC championship. The 27-year-old superstar needed tips from the 45-year-old king of quarterbacks. So what did they really talk about? We’re not exactly sure. They’re 3-3 against each other. And here’s what Mahomes said in regards to the conversation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Convinced Huge Penalty Was Missed On Punt Return

Was a key penalty missed on the Kansas City Chiefs' punt return with less than a minute remaining in the game? Kansas City rookie Skyy Moore had a huge punt return leading to the game-winning, Super Bowl-appearance clinching field goal by Harrison Butker. But did the Chiefs get away with a block in ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: 3 biggest draft needs ahead of free agency

The Dallas Cowboys go into free agency with a number of key players up for contract extensions. TE Dalton Schultz, DB Donovan Wilson, RB Tony Pollard, LB Leighton Vander Esch just to name a few. However, the MO of the Cowboys has and likely will continue to be through the...
atozsports.com

NFL makes head-scratching decision and it involves a Bills player

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s Pro Bowl week and that means one thing and one thing only. It’s alternates season!. Every year, many players around the league benefit from replacing players who decline to attend the Pro Bowl for a variety of reasons. This season, as you’ve probably heard by now, the Buffalo Bills are sending three alternates to the multi-day event that will include many more competitions.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Broncos get unwanted news on Monday

The Denver Broncos received some tough news on Monday involving their head coaching search. One of the candidates they were very interested in decided he no longer was interested in the job. That’s right, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, fresh off of a brutal loss to the Eagles, decided...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ QB has powerful moment after doing the unthinkable

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, which is a phrase I don’t know if we were confident in saying. But, they got it done, and it was a full team effort. It wasn’t just Patrick Mahomes going off, or just Travis Kelce. It wasn’t just the defense or just the offense. It was an entire team effort.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Comment from Vols OC Joey Halzle shows why Tennessee fans haven’t seen the best of Josh Heupel yet

If it seems like Josh Heupel is a better head coach for the Tennessee Vols than he was at UCF, it’s not your imagination. One of the great things about Heupel is that he hasn’t peaked yet as a head coach. He continues to evolve and grow. And that’s why the results at Tennessee so far are better than many folks expected they would be when Heupel was hired by the Vols in early 2021.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Bills given a gift they haven’t received in 30 years

As the sting of the Buffalo Bills’ postseason shortcoming begins to fade, the 2022 team was able to accomplish a feat that hadn’t been achieved in 30 years. On Monday, it was announced that T Dion Dawkins, TE Dawson Knox and LG Rodger Saffold were named to the Pro Bowl after initially being listed as alternates. The three additions bring the Bills’ Pro Bowl total to eight, which is the most since 1992 when Buffalo sent a whopping 10 players to the annual event.
BUFFALO, NY
People

Philadelphia Eagles Will Face Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 And then there were two! The stage is set for the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12 where the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium. After Sunday's matchups between the final four teams, the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. RELATED: Rihanna Shares New Super Bowl Teaser Clad in Her Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection The Eagles beat the 49ers...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy