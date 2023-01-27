Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The cutting board is an integral part of even the most basic kitchen, but it can be dangerous if you don't care for it properly. Cleaning your utensils is essential to make sure you prevent food poisoning. This is because, according to NHS Direct, there are about 200% more bacteria on an average kitchen cutting board than on a toilet seat. Because we cannot see bacteria with the naked eye, you may not be aware of the contagion occurring right before your eyes and you may not be taking the proper precautions. This means there is a high risk of contamination of your chopping board without you even realizing it.

23 DAYS AGO