Read full article on original website
Related
Apartment Therapy
These 3D Printed Tiny Houses Are Made Using Recycled Plastic
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Cleaning expert shares three things you should bin in your house immediately
A group of cleaning experts have shared some pretty decent ideas to help make your home more eco-friendly. The TikTok account Purdy & Figg, a company who makes environmentally friendly cleaning products, has urged viewers to dispose of these three items in your home 'immediately'. Watch below to learn more:
Eco-Friendly Options to Insulate Your Home, Instead of Fiberglass
While it isn't something you might think about very often, insulating your home is key to reducing your energy consumption through heat retention. However, many homes in the U.S. come with fiberglass insulation, which comes with a host of environmental detriments. Luckily, there are more eco-friendly insulation options out there.
Healthline
Cleaning Product Safety: Everything You Need to Know
A clean home is satisfying, but it’s important to consider the well-being of household members when using and storing cleaning products. When it comes to cleaning and disinfecting your house, you have plenty of effective options to choose from. But it’s essential to learn and understand how to use...
KRON4
Best tea tree oil shampoo
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Tea tree oil, known for its range of health and beauty benefits, is particularly loved for its cleansing, antiseptic and moisturizing qualities. These make it a popular choice for specialty shampoos designed to cleanse, clarify and hydrate your scalp and hair.
A Full Guide To Bathroom Cleaning
I’ve written extensively about cleaning your home and keeping it tidy. With bathrooms, I want the fastest path to clean. I asked my longtime friend Becky Rapinchuk, an author and owner of the Clean Mama website, for her advice on bathroom cleaning. Rapinchuk is a natural-cleaning expert, so I knew she would have the best knowledge and hacks.
Ross Dress for Less recalls 5,800 scented candles. They’ve proven to be too combustible
A candle broke the glass container at least five times.
heckhome.com
Best Way to Clean Tile Floors and Grout
Dirty floors are not the most appealing things to look at in this world. But what’s worse is tile floors with grout. Not only is it a hygiene problem, but tiles with grout are health concerns. Many people don’t pay enough attention. Hence years of grout get built. Yet, people complain about why their floors look dirty even though they clean often.
marthastewart.com
How to Clean Wood Kitchen Cabinets, Which Can Harbor Dust and Grease From Frequent Cooking
Your cabinets are the backdrop of your kitchen, so you want to keep them in pristine condition. But everything from splattered grease on the doors to stray crumbs on the shelves can make these nooks (and their façades) a hub for built-up grime. As these substances accumulate every time you cook, regularly cleaning your kitchen cabinets is a must. If yours are made from or finished with wood, you'll want to be extra diligent about how you clean and dry them so you don't ruin the material.
Tips To Make Cleaning Your Bathroom Easier
Not everyone wants to labor over their cleaning list. Here are some of our top tips if you're looking for ways to make scrubbing your bathroom easier.
Cutting Board Types and Cleaning
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The cutting board is an integral part of even the most basic kitchen, but it can be dangerous if you don't care for it properly. Cleaning your utensils is essential to make sure you prevent food poisoning. This is because, according to NHS Direct, there are about 200% more bacteria on an average kitchen cutting board than on a toilet seat. Because we cannot see bacteria with the naked eye, you may not be aware of the contagion occurring right before your eyes and you may not be taking the proper precautions. This means there is a high risk of contamination of your chopping board without you even realizing it.
yankodesign.com
This air purifier for kids concept puts a friendly face on clean air
Air purifiers, humidifiers, and dehumidifiers are slowly becoming more common in houses these days. The newly-gained awareness that the air we breathe at home may not be as clean as we thought has helped push these appliances into living rooms and bedrooms. And just like many appliances, these come in impersonal and utilitarian designs, often as large cylinders standing in the center of the room. Their presence can be a bit disconcerting or even intimidating to children, encroaching on what they consider to be safe spaces at home. Unfortunately, these machines are seldom designed with kids in mind except for safety purposes, but this air purifier design concept tries to add an emotional element that makes them a more welcome addition to family life.
macaronikid.com
How to Clean Your Coffee Maker
Whether you use a traditional coffee maker or a single cup coffee maker like a Keurig, both need to be cleaned on a regular basis. If your coffee maker is not cleaned, the coffee can start to taste bitter. This can be caused by hard water scaling that builds up inside the water reserve tank and the machine itself. There can also be caffeine that builds up and creates sludge inside the filter area, the glass pot, and inside the machine. A Keurig machine has the added problem of water that constantly stays in the reserve tank and throughout the system. The water is kept warm to give you a quick cup of coffee but it also becomes a breeding ground mold, mildew and bacteria. This combination can actually make you ill.
The importance of replacing your water heater following Hurricane Ian
There’s a good chance some of the things inside your home are damaged from Hurricane Ian flood waters, and it’s best to get them replaced before it causes further issues. Especially your water heater. “It’s going to corrode from the inside out typically,” Ultra Plumbing and drain cleaning...
homedit.com
How to Clean Leather Furniture Like a Pro
Cleaning leather furniture will remove dirt build-up and keep your leather supple. Even though leather doesn’t get as dirty as other materials, it can benefit from cleaning and conditioning from time to time. You can use homemade or store-bought solutions to remove dirt build-up and common stains. The Best...
Calling All Dyson Owners: You Can Get 20% Off a Vacuum, Hair Dryer, or Air Purifier Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you own a Dyson product of any kind, we don’t need to tell you what a good investment these machines are. From their lightweight, super-powerful cordless vacuums to their whisper-quiet air purifiers and untouchable hair care appliances, Dysons are the best of the best — and they just made it way easier to grow your collection if you already own one Dyson product. During the annual Dyson Owner Rewards Sale, a wide range of qualifying products are available at...
architizer.com
Circular Construction Methods: Tour A Home Built With More than 100 Biobased Materials
Lucas De Man — affable tour guide and founder of the innovative Dutch architectural research practice Biobased Creations — walks us through a remarkable exhibition that imagines a better building industry. Revealed at Dutch Design Week, the show takes the shape of a full-size home that is made entirely of bio-based materials and made with circular construction methods; it tells stories about changing the value chain.
FOX2now.com
How to use essential oils
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Essential oils are highly concentrated botanical extracts made from the flowers, leaves and stems of plants. Essential oils have a host of medicinal and therapeutic properties and can help achieve various health and beauty goals. Aromatherapy and topical application are the most popular ways to use essential oils to improve skin, treat congestion, promote relaxation and much more.
icytales.com
How to Remove Oil Stains from Clothing in 6 Easy Steps
How to Remove Oil Stains from Clothing quickly and successfully? To remove oil stains from your clothes and mind, follow our step-by-step instructions. Stains from oil and grease on clothing are the worst kind of annoyance. It also occurs so unassumingly. You can quickly become a mess by taking a big bite out of a juicy hamburger or by standing over a splattering pan without an apron. Because we spend so much time in our favourite clothes, we can’t keep them looking good forever. You never anticipate stains, but they seem to have you in mind—like the grease that spills directly onto your shirt from a pan!
Gizmodo
Panasonic's Cup Holder Air Purifier Will Get Rid of That New Car Smell You Really Shouldn't Be Breathing
Part of the fun of buying a new car is that distinctive new car smell you only get from a vehicle fresh off the dealer’s lot, but it’s also probably a smell you really shouldn’t be inhaling. (Womp, womp!) Instead of driving around for weeks with all the windows open to get rid of it, Panasonic’s “nanoe X” is a portable air purifier that can be perched in a cup holder to clear a vehicle’s interior of unwanted smells.
Comments / 0