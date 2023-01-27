ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Hochul gives 2024 New York Budget Presentation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered the proposed 2024 New York State Budget from the Capitol Building in Albany at noon. Hochul presented the spending blueprint she plans to follow for New York State in the upcoming fiscal year, including initiatives such as public safety, mental health, housing, education, child care, climate change, health care, and transportation.
TikTok creator shining a light on Upstate N.Y.

(WETM) – There is a common misconception about the state of New York. When you mention the words, “I’m from New York,” to some people, the only aspects of New York they can think of are skyscrapers, traffic, and the infamous ball drop at Times Square each year.
PG&E to face manslaughter trial over deadly California fire

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric will face trial for manslaughter over its role in a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that killed four people, a judge ruled Wednesday. The judge in Shasta County ruled after a preliminary hearing that there was enough evidence for the nation’s...
Indiana man dies after falling 70 feet from Puerto Rico cliff: Coast Guard

SAN JUAN, P.R. (WFLA) — An Indiana man is dead after falling from a 70-foot cliff along the coast of Puerto Rico Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard said Edgar Garay, 27, was on a recreational trip to Cabo Rojo, located on the island’s southwest coast, at the time of the incident. He was last seen near a lighthouse at around 5:37 p.m. Sunday.
Nonprofit organization for people with disabilities buys local restaurant

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – AJ’s Deli in Southport has just been purchased by AIM Independent Living Center, according to the organization’s Facebook page. AIM Independent Living Center is a nonprofit organization providing support and services to people with disabilities. A statement regarding the purchase of AJ’s Deli was released on the organization’s Facebook page on Monday, January 29th. The statement reads, “AIM has purchased AJ’s Deli, a popular eatery in Southport, to use in conjunction with our Supported Employment Program for people with disabilities.”
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/31/23)

Mostly cloudy today with a lake-effect set-up. Winds out of the northwest are in favor of lake-effect snow showers that will be isolated today and also will help usher in colder air. There will be little change in temperature throughout the day. TONIGHT:. Overnight, we dry out and see mostly...

