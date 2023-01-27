SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – AJ’s Deli in Southport has just been purchased by AIM Independent Living Center, according to the organization’s Facebook page. AIM Independent Living Center is a nonprofit organization providing support and services to people with disabilities. A statement regarding the purchase of AJ’s Deli was released on the organization’s Facebook page on Monday, January 29th. The statement reads, “AIM has purchased AJ’s Deli, a popular eatery in Southport, to use in conjunction with our Supported Employment Program for people with disabilities.”

1 DAY AGO