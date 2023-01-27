ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Boulder City Councilmembers approve new Police Oversight Panel. Here's how they explained their vote.

By John Herrick
 3 days ago
Related
David Heitz

Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public comment

(Denver, Colo.) A regular speaker during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings assailed two members of the dais Jan. 23 for skipping out. Robert Bailey noted that Jolon Clark was not present for the public comment session. He wondered if he had “Herndon’s Disease,” referencing councilmember Chris Herndon. “This is a particular disorder where you stop caring about the general public and you prove this by not showing up.” The crowd erupted in laughter.
DENVER, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

Ash’Kara workers withdraw petition to form a union

In recent months, at least three workers at Ash’Kara, a Middle Eastern restaurant in downtown Boulder, had been organizing to form a union, in part to demand transparency over how its “fair wage fee” is distributed among workers. In late December, about a dozen workers and supporters bundled up in winter garb to protest outside the restaurant on 1043 Pearl Street, chanting support for the union and blasting their message across social media.
BOULDER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Guess who’s stealing from fire victims? | CALDARA

It’s hard to believe it’s been a year-and-a-month since the Marshall Fire swept through my neighbors in Superior and Lafayette. It wasn’t much longer back in time it happened to folks near Colorado Springs. After the Marshall Fire I saw police stationed outside the affected neighborhoods and...
SUPERIOR, CO
commercecitysentinel.com

Governor issues formal disaster declaration for Suncor

Gov. Jared Polis has formally declared a disaster emergency in the wake of the Christmas Eve fire at Suncor and its subsequent shutdown. The formal declaration for the Commerce City refinery, issued Jan. 27, was a move meant to protect Colorado's fuel supply chain. The Executive Order formalized his verbal...
COLORADO STATE
lamarledger.com

GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado

Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
BOULDER, CO
denverite.com

RTD wants to ban passengers from riding with nowhere to go

The Regional Transportation District is considering banning passengers from riding on its system indefinitely and for other behaviors it deems undesirable as part of an ongoing effort to make buses, trains and stations feel safer. RTD leaders say the policy changes, which will go to the agency’s board of directors...
CENTENNIAL, CO
cpr.org

Two Suncor employees were burned in a flash fire at the Commerce City refinery. That incident and others are raising questions about worker safety

Suncor Energy has issued its first update on two employees burned in a fire at its Commerce City refinery on Christmas Eve. Loa Esquilin Garcia, a spokesperson with the Canadian oil and gas company, confirmed one employee has returned to work while the other continues to recover at home. She did not offer any further details about the cause or extent of the injuries.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
Salon

Failed MAGA candidate's vulgar speech goes viral

A recording of a vulgar rant by a failed Republican candidate has thrown Nevada's GOP into turmoil. Newly elected GOP delegate Drew Hirsty was expelled by the state Republican Party Central Committee earlier this month for recording and sharing a video of losing state attorney general candidate Michele Fiore slurring former state party chairwoman Amy Tarkanian as "Ms. Alcoholic" and a "panty dropper after two shots" after she endorsed her Democratic rival, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
beckersdental.com

Nevada dentist pleads guilty to failing to pay employment taxes

A Nevada dentist recently pleaded guilty to failing to pay the IRS taxes withheld from employee wages. Timothy Wilson, DDS, previously owned and operated Starsmiles Children's Dentistry in Las Vegas. Dr. Wilson was responsible for paying over to the IRS income, Medicare and Social Security taxes withheld from employee wages but failed to do so from 2011 to 2014, according to a Jan. 27 news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada. Dr. Wilson caused a total tax loss of $289,654.63.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies

Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. CCSD Superintendent Jara addresses teacher shortages, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/ccsd-superintendent-jara-addresses-teacher-shortages-school-funding-in-state-of-schools-address/. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDVR.com

I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported

Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Denver weather: Below zero temperatures Monday morning. Denver’s weather will turn even colder Monday...
DENVER, CO
2news.com

Jury Convicts Former Las Vegas Postal Service Clerk of Stealing Mail and Money Orders

A jury convicted a former U.S. Postal Service clerk on Wednesday for stealing a customer’s mail and cashing the postal money orders worth over $2,300 that were inside. Following a three-day trial, James Earl Magee, 32, of Las Vegas was found guilty of theft of government money and mail theft by a postal employee. U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro presided over the trial. Sentencing has been scheduled for April 25, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV

