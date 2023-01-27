Boulder City Councilmembers approve new Police Oversight Panel. Here’s how they explained their vote.

Read full article on original website
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DenverTed RiversDenver, CO
Denver round-up: Casa Bonita hiring 500 people, Colfax rapid bus project progresses and more from local contributorsMike RomanoDenver, CO
Colorado's "Sweetheart City" Has an Easy and Memorable Valentine's Day SurpriseColorado JillLoveland, CO
Opinion: RTD one-lap policy targets homeless peopleDavid HeitzLittleton, CO
Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public commentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
(Denver, Colo.) A regular speaker during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings assailed two members of the dais Jan. 23 for skipping out. Robert Bailey noted that Jolon Clark was not present for the public comment session. He wondered if he had “Herndon’s Disease,” referencing councilmember Chris Herndon. “This is a particular disorder where you stop caring about the general public and you prove this by not showing up.” The crowd erupted in laughter.
boulderreportinglab.org
Ash’Kara workers withdraw petition to form a union
In recent months, at least three workers at Ash’Kara, a Middle Eastern restaurant in downtown Boulder, had been organizing to form a union, in part to demand transparency over how its “fair wage fee” is distributed among workers. In late December, about a dozen workers and supporters bundled up in winter garb to protest outside the restaurant on 1043 Pearl Street, chanting support for the union and blasting their message across social media.
coloradopolitics.com
Guess who’s stealing from fire victims? | CALDARA
It’s hard to believe it’s been a year-and-a-month since the Marshall Fire swept through my neighbors in Superior and Lafayette. It wasn’t much longer back in time it happened to folks near Colorado Springs. After the Marshall Fire I saw police stationed outside the affected neighborhoods and...
Councilwoman says she’s fed up after years of dangerous road issues in district
There have been constant issues for residents on 13th and 14th Avenues and now city leaders are speaking up.
commercecitysentinel.com
Governor issues formal disaster declaration for Suncor
Gov. Jared Polis has formally declared a disaster emergency in the wake of the Christmas Eve fire at Suncor and its subsequent shutdown. The formal declaration for the Commerce City refinery, issued Jan. 27, was a move meant to protect Colorado's fuel supply chain. The Executive Order formalized his verbal...
lamarledger.com
GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado
Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
denverite.com
RTD wants to ban passengers from riding with nowhere to go
The Regional Transportation District is considering banning passengers from riding on its system indefinitely and for other behaviors it deems undesirable as part of an ongoing effort to make buses, trains and stations feel safer. RTD leaders say the policy changes, which will go to the agency’s board of directors...
cpr.org
Two Suncor employees were burned in a flash fire at the Commerce City refinery. That incident and others are raising questions about worker safety
Suncor Energy has issued its first update on two employees burned in a fire at its Commerce City refinery on Christmas Eve. Loa Esquilin Garcia, a spokesperson with the Canadian oil and gas company, confirmed one employee has returned to work while the other continues to recover at home. She did not offer any further details about the cause or extent of the injuries.
Meth contamination in libraries is tip of the iceberg, experts say
Meth contamination forced three Denver area libraries to close in the last two months, but they're not the only public spaces experiencing the kind of substance abuse that poses a health hazard to unsuspecting Coloradans. Drug contamination is increasingly becoming a pernicious problem in the state — so much so...
Failed MAGA candidate's vulgar speech goes viral
A recording of a vulgar rant by a failed Republican candidate has thrown Nevada's GOP into turmoil. Newly elected GOP delegate Drew Hirsty was expelled by the state Republican Party Central Committee earlier this month for recording and sharing a video of losing state attorney general candidate Michele Fiore slurring former state party chairwoman Amy Tarkanian as "Ms. Alcoholic" and a "panty dropper after two shots" after she endorsed her Democratic rival, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
KTNV 13 Action News
Parents want leaders to address the state of education in Southern Nevada
CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara is among the first to admit the areas that need improvement in Southern Nevada's education system. Parents say it's time for action from leaders in the 49th-ranked state.
Sick policy at UMC prompts plan for worker protest on Monday
A protest planned for Monday at University Medical Center takes aim at a hospital policy that requires workers to give eight hours notice when they call in sick -- or face discipline.
Deadline for Clark County students to apply for over $5 million in scholarships approaching
The deadline for Clark County high school and college students to apply for over 900 scholarships is fast approaching.
beckersdental.com
Nevada dentist pleads guilty to failing to pay employment taxes
A Nevada dentist recently pleaded guilty to failing to pay the IRS taxes withheld from employee wages. Timothy Wilson, DDS, previously owned and operated Starsmiles Children's Dentistry in Las Vegas. Dr. Wilson was responsible for paying over to the IRS income, Medicare and Social Security taxes withheld from employee wages but failed to do so from 2011 to 2014, according to a Jan. 27 news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada. Dr. Wilson caused a total tax loss of $289,654.63.
8newsnow.com
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies
Class action lawsuit filed against top casino companies. The lawsuit focuses on rising room rates across resorts. CCSD Superintendent Jara addresses teacher shortages, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/ccsd-superintendent-jara-addresses-teacher-shortages-school-funding-in-state-of-schools-address/. First unionized Nevada Starbucks still without representation …. While a second Starbucks location in Nevada announced its intent to unionize, the first location to successfully...
‘We’re going to get the job done,’ First female assistant sheriffs share their stories as they continue to break barriers
Women are slowly breaking barriers when it comes to gender equality in the workforce. However, law enforcement has long been a male-dominated field.
KDVR.com
I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported
Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Denver weather: Below zero temperatures Monday morning. Denver’s weather will turn even colder Monday...
2news.com
Jury Convicts Former Las Vegas Postal Service Clerk of Stealing Mail and Money Orders
A jury convicted a former U.S. Postal Service clerk on Wednesday for stealing a customer’s mail and cashing the postal money orders worth over $2,300 that were inside. Following a three-day trial, James Earl Magee, 32, of Las Vegas was found guilty of theft of government money and mail theft by a postal employee. U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro presided over the trial. Sentencing has been scheduled for April 25, 2023.
Was It a Crime? The Terrifying Story of ‘Operation Fireball’ in Denver
True crime podcasts don't shy away from Colorado. You're likely familiar with recountings of infamous Centennial State criminals like Chris Watts or Patrick Frazee — but have you heard the terrifying story of Denver's "Operation Fireball?" The case debuted on an episode of Something Was Wrong and gained national...
Aurora neighborhood fed up with iced-over roads
The roads in Aurora's Prides Crossing neighborhood are severely iced over, and residents are fed up with it.
