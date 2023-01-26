Read full article on original website
Charles' Late Three Propels Eagles to 64-60 Victory Over SIUE
MOREHEAD, KY -- Veronica Charles posted a career-high 21 points to help lead the Morehead State women's basketball team over the SIUE Cougars 64-60 at home Saturday. The Eagles had three players score in double figures, led by Charles, who had 21 points and three steals. Hallie Rhodes added 12 points and Sophie Benharouga helped out with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Freeman Takes Over to Lead Morehead State Over SIUE 55-50
MOREHEAD, KY -- Mark Freeman scored 28 points, including 21 in the second half. and Alex Gross added 12 more, combining to score 40 of Morehead State's 55 total points as the Eagles knocked off the SIUE Cougars 55-50 at home Saturday. With the Eagles (14-9, 7-3 OVC) trailing by...
Weber Sets Air Rifle Record in Victory at Jacksonville State
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Grace Weber broke the program Air Rifle record Saturday to help the Morehead State Rifle team win at Jacksonville State. Weber fired a 596 with 48 center shots to set the program record. The Eagles topped the Gamecocks 4673-4661. Coming in behind Weber in Air was Adrianna...
