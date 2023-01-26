SPRINGHILL, La. - Students at Brown Upper Elementary in Springhill, celebrated their successes on Friday with a good old fashioned snowball fight. Warm temperatures and a lack of snow did not stop the students from having fun. The students threw felt snowballs at each other, teachers, support staff and administrators. Third, fourth and fifth graders took part in the event. It was to celebrate the school’s Positive Behavior Intervention Support, better known as PBIS. School principal Courtney McCall says PBIS celebrates the children’s success and positive behavior instead of focusing on the negative.

SPRINGHILL, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO