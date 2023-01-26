Read full article on original website
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Watch: Powerful Prayer to Save Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
I ran across this impassioned prayer for the salvation of Shreveport-Bossier City, LA on TikTok and couldn't help but think that in a world where the most ridiculous things go viral, this is something that actually should be shared a million times. Is living in Shreveport-Bossier really that bad?. Honestly,...
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? The Cottonwood Manor
SHREVEPORT, La. - Located just 15 minutes from downtown Shreveport in Dixie, Louisiana, this newly renovated wedding venue is a bridal couple’s dream. Touring this 6500 square foot property reveals a number of luxury spaces and amenities. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe checked it out for this week Where in...
KTBS
Louisianans prepare for Washington Mardi Gras
WASHINGTON - Every year residents from across the state of Louisiana invade and take over the Washington Hilton for three solid days. From the glowing sign on the side of the building, to the renaming of the hotel bar to the 65th parish, every inch of this hotel is used for meetings and networking during the day, before partying often quite late into the night.
KTBS
Kingdom Kids Children Revival at New Creation Family Church
SHREVEPORT, La. - A revival for children in Shreveport began Sunday. The goal? Teaching kids to rely on faith. Sunday marked the first Kingdom Kids Children Revival. The three-day event is happening at the New Creation Family Church in Shreveport. Pastor Teresa Cooper and her husband coordinated the event to...
KTBS
Krewe of Centaur hosts Grand Bal XXXI
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Centaur hosted their Grand Bal XXXI this Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. The night was filled with live entertainment from Groove Factor and lots of fun from locals as they welcomed in the Krewe’s royal court, including King Danny Lowrey and Queen Tina Tomasek.
KTBS
Webster Parish students celebrate their successes with a faux snowball fight
SPRINGHILL, La. - Students at Brown Upper Elementary in Springhill, celebrated their successes on Friday with a good old fashioned snowball fight. Warm temperatures and a lack of snow did not stop the students from having fun. The students threw felt snowballs at each other, teachers, support staff and administrators. Third, fourth and fifth graders took part in the event. It was to celebrate the school’s Positive Behavior Intervention Support, better known as PBIS. School principal Courtney McCall says PBIS celebrates the children’s success and positive behavior instead of focusing on the negative.
KTBS
Sandbags offered to Caddo Parish, Shreveport, Bossier City residents
SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Commission, city of Shreveport and Bossier City are offering sandbags at various locations. The commission is handing out sandbags at Caddo Parish Fleet Services at 1701 Monty Street from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A maximum of 20 sandbags per vehicle is allowed.
KTBS
Body found in Shreveport identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average
(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the vast majority of public transit use is concentrated in the state's three largest metropolitan areas: New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. ...
q973radio.com
Is McDonald’s Getting Rid Of Straws in Shreveport?
Get ready for a strawless experience at a Shreveport area drive thru near you soon. McDonald’s has started testing strawless lids at select restaurant locations across the country, and they could be coming soon to the Shreveport area. The new plastic lids reportedly have a pullback tab to prevent...
KTBS
ACLU reaches settlement with Shreveport police over man's arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. – The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana on Monday announced a settlement on behalf of a Shreveport man reportedly beat by Shreveport police after speaking out against the Black Lives Matter movement. Details of the settlement were not released. The ACLU said Brandon Kennedy, 37, was...
These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday
Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
WALA-TV FOX10
Teacher accused of profanity-laced tirade in front of students put on leave
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Officials in Louisiana say a high school faculty member has been placed on leave following an incident at school. KSLA reports the incident in question was captured on video at Captain Shreve High School. It reportedly shows teacher Mike Diffie using profanity and demeaning language while speaking to a group of students in a classroom.
KTBS
Shreveport's Department of Water and Sewerage opens all 3 spillway gates
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport’s Water and Sewerage Department is monitoring the weekend’s rain event and has been monitoring the Cross Lake water level and the bayous feeding into Cross Lake. Currently, all three spillway gates are open. The department has had several gates open most...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas
Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
KSLA
2 dogs seized by Animal Control after ‘terrorizing’ Shreveport neighborhood, injuring elderly man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Neighbors in the Willow Point subdivision on Cross Lake say they are scared even to leave their homes or walk their pets outside. They say two large dogs bit an elderly man, who is badly injured. Several homeowners say these dogs killed their beloved pets, even ripping one from a neighbor’s arms and killing it in front of them.
2 fires in 3 Shreveport homes displace 6 residents
The Shreveport Fire Department has declared a single-story, wood-frame home in the Allendale neighborhood a total loss and an adjacent home damaged, while two adults and three children escaped unharmed after a separate fire broke out in Shreveport's Southern Hills neighborhood on Saturday night.
KSLA
Caddo coroner identifies Bossier woman found dead near bridge in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was found dead Sunday (Jan. 29) evening on an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou in north Shreveport. Police and fire personnel were summoned to the scene near a bridge on North Market Street at 5:46 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Caddo...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport school staff member on administrative leave after video using profanity in classroom surfaces
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A Captain Shreve High School staff member has been placed on administrative leave following a video that surfaced online of using profanity in front of students. The video began to circulate on Facebook Thursday afternoon. Marquel Sennet, the Director of Communications and Marketing of the...
