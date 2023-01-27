Twelve artists currently make up Tulsa’s Black Moon Collective, which launched in 2019 and moved into studio space at WOMPA, 3306 Charles Page Blvd., in April 2022. This year, founder Elizabeth Henley says the group is working on becoming a nonprofit — the 501(c)3 status is one piece of a bigger puzzle to keep Black Moon Collective in its studio space, which has provided a home base for the artists and space to display and sell their works.

TULSA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO