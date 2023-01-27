USC women’s basketball was able to pick up its first ranked win since it downed No. 2 Stanford with a 71-54 victory over Colorado Sunday morning. The Trojans allowed a season-high 83 points to Utah in a tough loss Friday. After the win Sunday, head coach Lindsay Gottlieb emphasized the Trojans’ focus entering the matchup with Colorado was “defense in general … knowing that’s our calling card, going back to our identity and making it a priority to get stops.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO