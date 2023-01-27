Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC women’s basketball avoids weekend sweep, shoots its way to victory over No. 25 Colorado
USC women’s basketball was able to pick up its first ranked win since it downed No. 2 Stanford with a 71-54 victory over Colorado Sunday morning. The Trojans allowed a season-high 83 points to Utah in a tough loss Friday. After the win Sunday, head coach Lindsay Gottlieb emphasized the Trojans’ focus entering the matchup with Colorado was “defense in general … knowing that’s our calling card, going back to our identity and making it a priority to get stops.”
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC men’s basketball defeats UCLA continuing the iconic rivalry
LOS ANGELES -– The No. 8 UCLA Bruins entered the Galen Center last night with the expectation of leaving with another win against the Trojans. Instead, 9,605 people witnessed them leave with a Trojan farewell and a defeat. USC senior guard and captain Boogie Ellis poured in a career-high...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC women’s basketball fails to keep up with unrelenting Utah offense
On paper, Friday night’s contest in Salt Lake City seemed to involve one of the most intriguing matchups of the Pac-12 women’s basketball season. The Utah offense leads the Pac-12 in offensive efficiency and field goal percentage; the USC defense leads the conference in defensive efficiency and points per game allowed.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Vigil held at USC for the victims of the Monterey Park shooting
A candlelight vigil was held at the University of Southern California’s Religious Center on Wednesday to remember the victims who were brutally killed the past weekend in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay. Eleven victims were killed inside a Monterey Park dance studio on Saturday and seven others were...
uscannenbergmedia.com
PHOTOS: Faces in the aftermath of Monterey Park mass shooting
After a Lunar New Year marred by a mass shooting, people in Monterey Park grapple with the aftermath of the tragedy. While the gunman’s motives remain a myth, the community begins the long process of healing. Annenberg Media’s Draco Guan has been reporting from the field every day throughout...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Annenberg classes disrupted by power outage
Late Wednesday night, Annenberg faculty and students experienced a sudden interruption of lights, devices and energy. Wallis Annenberg Hall, which houses the school for communication and journalism, briefly lost power at 9:45 p.m. after their primary power generator was abruptly stopped. The primary power malfunction forced the building to resort to an emergency back-up generator through 11 p.m..
uscannenbergmedia.com
2023 L.A. Homeless Count concludes
The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count concluded Thursday night after thousands of volunteers went to work on the streets over the past three days. The collected data will help determine the distribution of funding for temporary and permanent housing, as well as unhoused services, including substance abuse prevention and mental health programs.
Comments / 0