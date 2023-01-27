Read full article on original website
Norma J. Shepherd — PENDING
Norma Jean Shepherd, 82, Warsaw, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Claypool Police Department investigated the following accident:. 7:05 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, South SR 15, south of West CR 700W, Claypool. Drivers: Ashley M. Shafer, 35, South CR 825W, Akron; and Jonathan M. Dewald, 40, Rivercrest Drive, Warsaw. Shafer was attempting to turn left onto SR 15 when she hit Dewald’s vehicle. Damage up to $25,000.
Frank Unruh — PENDING
Frank Unruh, 97, Warsaw, died Sunday Jan. 29, 2023, at Paddock Springs, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Sylvia L. Whetstone
Sylvia L. Whetstone, 88, Nappanee, died at 7:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at her residence in Nappanee. Sylvia was born June 11, 1934. On March 14, 1953. Sylvia married Jacob Whetstone. He preceded her in death. Sylvia is survived by her seven children, Linda (John) Tener, Nappanee, Shirley (Terry)...
Timeline From The Past: Snow Emergency, Truckers Association Strike
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Feb. 1, 1983 — No reports of violence have occurred locally, and only one incident has occurred so far in Indiana, but the strike of the 100,000 member Independent Truckers Association has still affected some Kosciusko County area trucking firms.
Scrub-A-Dub Laundromat Named Member Of The Month By North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber
NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber would like to congratulate Scrub-A-Dub Laundromat for being the North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber’s January Member of the Month. Located on Main Street in North Webster, Scrub-A-Dub offers coin-operated and drop-off laundry services. Find Scrub-A-Dub on Facebook or call (574) 834-1382...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:59 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 4800 block East CR 1000N, Syracuse. Officers investigated a report of domestic battery. 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 300 block East Levi Lee Road, Warsaw. Christian G. Garcia reported criminal mischief. 9:03 a.m....
Brandon L. Hepler — UPDATED
Brandon L. Hepler, 52, Bourbon, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in his home in Bourbon. Brandon was born to Devon and Lucinda (Gard) Hepler on March 12, 1970, in Elkhart. He was a lifelong resident of the area except for the 18 years he resided in Ann Arbor, Mich., with his wife and children. He graduated from Triton High School in 1988 and went on to attain a Bachelor of Science in business management from Manchester University in 1992. He attended Nappanee Missionary Church. He was a manager of Love’s Truck Stop, in both Plymouth and Elkhart. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, motorcycles (especially Harley Davidsons), music and sports; he was an avid Notre Dame and Michigan fan. However, he loved being a grandpa and spending time with his family most of all.
Three New Candidates File For Municipal Elections
WARSAW — Three new candidates have filed for Syracuse Town Council and Warsaw City Common Council. David R. Rosenberry and Nathan Scherer have both filed for the Syracuse Town Council District 4 seat and Juergen L. Voss filed for Warsaw City Common Council District 1. Candidates who have already...
Lane James Anderson
Lane James Anderson, 77, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He died at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Lane was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Geneva, Ill., to Ken and Doris (Jones) Anderson. He lived in Muskegan, Mich. until he moved to Warsaw in 1961. Except for the short time he spent in Monterey, Calif., which would become his favorite place on Earth, he lived in Warsaw for the rest of his life. He served with distinction in the U.S. Army from 1966-69; his time in the Army included an eight month tour in Vietnam, during which he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service. Upon leaving military service, he joined his father’s ministry, Ken Anderson Films. This would evolve into InterComm, which led to him and his wife traveling all over the world, providing tools for ministry in local languages in many counties. He retired in 2017 and continued to travel the world, this time for fun with his loving wife, son and daughter-in-law.
Robert F. Holbrook — UPDATED
Robert F. Holbrook, lifelong resident of Warsaw, passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the age of 82. Known by everyone as “Fred,” he was born on April 7, 1940, to Clifford and Mary (Haas) Holbrook. After graduating from Warsaw High...
Hillary Jan Chrisman-White
Hillary Jan Chrisman-White, 62, Goshen, passed away suddenly Jan. 25, 2023, at Elkhart Hospital. She was born Dec. 20, 1960, in Goshen. On Dec. 17, 2010, she married Thomas White. He survives along with her father: Carroll G. Chrisman, Goshen; a sister-in-law: Lisa Chrisman, Goshen; a niece; a nephew; and...
Claude R. “Shorty” Kaser
Claude R. “Shorty” Kaser, 87, North Liberty, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 26, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born on July 19, 1935, in Lapaz. On June 24, 1972, in Tyner, he married Evelyn (Thompson) Kaser, who preceded him in death on April 4, 2008. Survivors...
Warsaw FFA Advisor Nominated For 2023 Indiana FFA Golden Owl Award
WARSAW — Warsaw FFA Advisor Jacob Riley has been nominated for the prestigious 2023 Indiana FFA Golden Owl Award. The Golden Owl Award recognizes outstanding agricultural educators in the state of Indiana. Students, fellow teachers, and other supporters had the opportunity to nominate their favorite agricultural teacher and summarize what makes them the best in Indiana. Riley was nominated for this award due to his passion for agriculture, FFA, and assisting students to find their career path.
Edgar Pippenger — PENDING
Edgar Pippenger, 76, Warsaw, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, of an extended illness, at home in Warsaw with his wife of 56 years and family by his side. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Betty Nichols — PENDING
Betty Nichols, 92, formerly of Pierceton, passed away in Maryville, Tenn., at Brockdale Browns Creek Nursing Home at 11:48 a.m. Jan. 29, 2023. Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
Ralph L. Gunter
Ralph L. Gunter 89, Rochester, died 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his residence in Rochester. He was born Oct. 1, 1933. On July 18, 1954, he married Janet Dillman. Survivors include his wife, Janet Gunter, Rochester; children, Rodney (Isabel) Gunter, Peru, Connie Reffitt (Russell Oberg), Macy, Mark Gunter, Elizabethtown, Ky. and Jennifer (Brandon) Seyer, Mentone; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Juergen Voss Declares Candidacy For District 1 Warsaw Council Seat
WARSAW — Republican Juergen Voss, owner of Open Air Garden Center, has filed his declaration of candidacy seeking the Warsaw Common Council District 1 seat. The position currently is held by Jeff Grose, who is running for Warsaw mayor as Mayor Joe Thallemer chose not to seek re-election. Voss...
Kosciusko County Most Wanted
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
Commerce Secretary Chambers At Chamber Dinner: State Economy Doing Well
WINONA LAKE — Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers says the state’s economy is doing well. Chambers was the main speaker for the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26. Lake City Bank President and CEO David Findlay interviewed Chambers in Grace College’s Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake before an audience of about 530.
