Man takes parcel to US to beat Royal Mail ban
When businessman Vern Tessio received an order for one of his products from the USA, he knew it could take weeks to arrive. But in a bid to beat the Royal Mail's ban on sending parcels abroad following a cyber-attack, Mr Tessio took it with him on a holiday to New York.
Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
The joy and the trauma of carrying a celebrity's baby
Paris Hilton joined a growing list of celebrities this week who have talked publicly about having a child with a surrogate. We rarely hear the surrogate's side of the story, but as Shanna St Clair explains, it can be great - or awful. The names of the celebrities have been...
The Last of Us: Could a fungal pandemic turn us all into zombies?
Let me introduce you to something truly horrifying - the fungus that turns its victims into zombies. Its spores enter the body. The fungus then grows and begins to hijack the mind of its host until it loses control and is compelled to climb to higher ground. The parasitic fungus...
I became a wigmaker after my hair fell out
Alcohol abuse left Will Venus so malnourished that they lost their hair, and started looking for a way to cover it up. But the 34-year-old thought the wigs available online looked "fake" - so decided to find out how to make them instead. Now Will, who uses the pronoun "they",...
How tanks from Germany, US and UK could change the Ukraine war
Is this the week when the war dramatically turned in Ukraine's favour? It was certainly a decisive moment, with a coalition of Western nations confirming they were finally willing to supply modern-made main battle tanks. Germany said it would send Leopard 2 tanks and the US said it would send...
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
'Elon Musk has made me embarrassed to drive my Tesla now'
When Anne Marie Squeo received her fiery red Tesla sports utility vehicle in 2020, the 55-year-old marketing and communications professional felt like she had joined a special "club" of people who were doing something to help the environment, while still driving with style. But last year, as Tesla boss Elon...
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
Nicola Sturgeon: No apology over transgender prisoner row
Nicola Sturgeon has said her government has nothing to apologise for in its handling of the recent transgender prisoner controversy. On Sunday, a "pause" was placed on the transfer to women's jails of trans inmates with a history of violence. Asked if she would apologise, the first minister said: "I...
Widespread response to Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carving puzzle
Two archaeologists say they have been inundated with suggestions after an appeal to solve the meaning of mysterious sandstone carvings. The stone piece was found last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. They recently asked for the public's ideas about the carvings that...
Over-50s at work: 'You feel your usefulness has passed'
Michael O'Reilly from Bexhill wants a job, but says he can't find one because companies don't want people his age. "It's horrible," he says. "You feel your usefulness has passed." His experience is not unusual. New research from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) suggests firms are much less open to...
Project to dismantle Derbyshire weir sees fish breed
A project to dismantle and take away a weir has helped fish to breed more successfully, environmental groups have said. The project, on the River Ecclesbourne, near Duffield in Derbyshire, saw the weir - built in the 1970s - removed. Experts said it had blocked salmon from swimming upstream where...
Ukraine: Boris Johnson says Putin threatened him with missile strike
Boris Johnson has said Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike in an "extraordinary" phone call in the run-up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The then-prime minister said Mr Putin told him it "would only take a minute". Mr Johnson said the comment was made after he warned the...
Experts warn over vaping packaging
Experts and school leaders are warning bright packaging on vaping products may be targeting young people and those who have never previously vaped. NHS Digital data suggests vaping among secondary school children is rising. Simon Morton, who is a deputy headteacher at a Nottinghamshire secondary school, said: "It is clear...
