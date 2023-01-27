Read full article on original website
CNET
Should I File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?
Tax season officially begins today, and the question of whether Social Security beneficiaries should file tax returns might be on the minds of the nearly 66 million Americans who receive benefits. Whether it's necessary for those who received Social Security payments in 2022 to file that return depends on a few factors.
msn.com
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you've paid into the system? First, let's address a common misconception: Social Security doesn't set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you're eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn't have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won't get the money you've paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That's the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren't taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here's who gets what.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com
The only people that are going to save us, is us’: Suze Orman says Social Security is in trouble — here’s what you can do 'right here and right now' to secure your retirement
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. For those Americans who plan to retire soon, your post-work financial plan might need to look very different from what you have envisioned.
Retirees Can Now Wait an Extra Year Before They Have to Withdraw From Their 401(k)s
Attention, savers: Over the holidays, Congress quietly passed new rules that could have a big impact on your retirement. Americans now don't have to start taking required minimum distributions, or RMDs, until they turn 73 — a year later than they previously had to. An RMD is the amount...
AOL Corp
2023 Social Security: 6 numbers you need to know
If you are wondering about Social Security earnings limits, what is full retirement age, and average Social Security benefits, here are six numbers you should know. Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men – Here’s Why. Important:. Keep in mind that every Social Security rule...
Business Insider
My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
NBC Los Angeles
Approaching Age 62? What You Need to Know About Social Security's 8.7% Cost-Of-Living Adjustment and Claiming Benefits
An 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 will provide Social Security beneficiaries with the biggest boost in four decades. If you're tempted to claim Social Security retirement benefits early, experts say it may be wiser to wait. Current Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive an 8.7% boost to their benefits...
Before You Take Social Security, Answer This 1 Simple Question
This question could potentially make or break your retirement.
Can I put money into an IRA while drawing Social Security?
Q. Can I put money into an IRA while drawing Social Security?. A. Saving for retirement is a great accomplishment at any age. And an IRA is a great tax-advantaged way to put money away for the future. Yes, you certainly can contribute to an IRA, or if eligible, to...
Child Tax Credits Have Changed in 2023 — Here's What to Expect
In 2021, parents got a boost on their tax returns due to a temporary increase in the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and the Child and Dependent Care Credit, thanks to President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Article continues below advertisement. But if you think you’ll get the extra credit...
WALB 10
Congress passes new retirement plan rules for 2023; see how it affects you
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As part of the omnibus spending bill, President Biden signed into law the Secure 2.0 Act of 2022 which consist of significant changes to Americans’ retirement plans. Experts recommend you first reach out to your employer or a financial professional about your personal retirement plans...
Savvy Senior: What happens if you work while receiving Social Security?
By Jim Miller Dear Savvy Senior, I started drawing my Social Security retirement benefits back in 2021 when I was forced to retire early, but I’m now interested going back to work part-time. Will this affect my benefits, and if so, how much? Back to Work Dear Back, You can collect Social Security retirement benefits and work […]
CNET
Social Security Cheat Sheet 2023: Here's What You Need to Know About Your Benefits
2023 brings Social Security beneficiaries a substantial cost-of-living adjustment increase allowing them to stretch their checks a little further this year. The increase of 8.7% will give Social Security, Supplemental Security Income and Social Security Disability Income recipients more spending power as more than half of Americans are suffering hardship due to inflation. Some recipients have already seen their COLA increase arrive in their bank accounts, while others will see their checks arrive later this month.
Motley Fool
Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey Both Recommend the Same Account for Your Retirement Savings. But Are They Right?
Before you pick which retirement investment account to use, you should read this. There are several different tax-advantaged retirement accounts to choose from. Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey both agree that a Roth IRA is best. Their preferred account is right for many people, but not necessarily for everyone. Saving...
Getting a Larger Social Security Check? 3 Things to Do With It
It's an opportunity you don't want to pass up.
Dear Penny: Can I Pay My Wife So She Can Get Bigger Social Security Checks?
I’ve earned more than the Social Security income limit for more than 35 years. I own my own business with my wife. She worked for 12 years before we had children and returned to work five years ago, but earns only $40,000. I earn enough in my business to pay both of us more than the income limit.
Urgent IRS warning to do quick check now or face hefty tax bills in future
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has suggested taxpayers check their withholdings now in order to avoid any penalties in the future. As folks make life changes such as marriage, divorce, or children, your taxes are also subject to those changes. Making any necessary adjustments before you do your taxes will...
KTEN.com
How to Put Your Home in a Trust
If you have a residence you would like to pass onto loved ones after your death, and you’re worried about your home going into probate, you may want to put your home in a property trust. If that is something you have been considering, it’s a fairly straightforward, if complex, process. We’ll go over out how it works.
Secure 2.0 Act: Required minimum distribution age increases for IRAs
The required minimum distribution age (RMD) has increased from 72 to 73, meaning Americans can leave their investments in longer before needing to make withdrawals. Here’s what you need to know.
