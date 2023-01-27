Read full article on original website
‘Risk of future deaths’: coroner issues rare warning to health secretary over hospitals crisis
A coroner has urged the health secretary to take action to prevent needless deaths after a woman died of heart failure following a four-hour wait in the back of an ambulance. Lyn Brind, 61, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, with chest pains and low blood oxygen levels but could not be admitted because the hospital had “no space”. Instead she remained in a queue of ambulances outside A&E without a timely diagnosis or treatment and where warning signs about her condition were missed.
Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told
A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
'Unimaginable:' 2 children dead, infant hospitalized
DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts is expected to be charged in the killing of her two children and the injuring of her infant son, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Wednesday. Authorities arrived at a house in Duxbury on Tuesday night after receiving reports that a woman jumped out of a window. They found her and the children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma. The mother, Lindsay Clancy, remains hospitalized and will be arraigned on homicide charges after she is released, Cruz said. It appears the children were strangled, he added. Late Wednesday, Cruz said on Twitter that an arrest warrant had been issued for Clancy for two counts of homicide and three each for strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon for the deaths of her two children. Clancy is under policy custody. “This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy, and it is an ongoing investigation,” Cruz said at a news conference Tuesday near the scene in Duxbury, a coastal town about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Boston.
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
Hexham stabbings: Boy, 16, charged with murdering teenage girl
A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Northumberland. Holly Newton, 15, was fatally wounded in the Priestpopple area of Hexham at about 17:10 GMT on Friday and later died in hospital. A 16-year-old boy, who was also taken to...
Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
Man attacks 13-year-old boy near Clydebank golf centre
A 13-year-old boy has been injured after an apparently unprovoked attack by a man in West Dunbartonshire. The boy was walking on Great Western Road, near to the World of Golf, at about 14:00 on Saturday when the man assaulted him. He was left with a facial injury and made...
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
Richmond: Arrest as dead badger found near disturbed sett
A man has been arrested and his three dogs seized as part of an investigation into badger baiting. North Yorkshire Police said officers responded to reports of poaching near Richmond on Wednesday. A dead badger and a disturbed sett were found, the force said. The man, who is in his...
I became a wigmaker after my hair fell out
Alcohol abuse left Will Venus so malnourished that they lost their hair, and started looking for a way to cover it up. But the 34-year-old thought the wigs available online looked "fake" - so decided to find out how to make them instead. Now Will, who uses the pronoun "they",...
Two badly hurt at Portsmouth car meet as vehicle leaves road
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a vehicle hit a group of people gathered at a car meet. A teenage girl and a woman, aged in her 20s, were seriously hurt when a blue Mazda MX5 veered off the road in Portsmouth.
Searches in challenging weather for missing Ben Nevis walker
Searches have been made for a walker who is believed to have headed up Ben Nevis before going missing. Police said Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Lochaber and Glencoe mountain rescue teams and Search and Rescue Dog Association Scotland...
Samuel McAuley: Tributes paid to 'delightful young man' hit by bus
Tributes have been paid to a "kind and warm" 26-year-old who died after being hit by a bus near Belfast City Hall on Saturday night. Samuel McAuley from Belfast was killed in the incident in Donegall Square West shortly before 19:40 GMT. Police said the driver of the bus was...
Clare Drakeford: Wife of Wales' FM Mark Drakeford dies suddenly
Clare Drakeford, wife of Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford, has died suddenly, the Welsh government has said. A spokesman confirmed the news with "deep sadness". He added: "The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected."
York murder: Two men jailed for life for killing Francis McNally
Two men have been jailed for life for the murder of a man in York. Curtis Turpin, 37, and Adam Hudson, 41, strangled 35-year-old Francis McNally in a violent attack at a flat in Markham Crescent on 27 October 2021. Both were given life sentences at Leeds Crown Court with...
Pontypridd: Two pedestrians killed and one injured in crash
Two people have died after three pedestrians were hit by a car. Police say a man and a woman, both aged 32, died at the scene of the crash on the B4273 in Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 18:30 GMT on Friday. A third pedestrian, a 36-year-old man from...
Nicola Sturgeon: No apology over transgender prisoner row
Nicola Sturgeon has said her government has nothing to apologise for in its handling of the recent transgender prisoner controversy. On Sunday, a "pause" was placed on the transfer to women's jails of trans inmates with a history of violence. Asked if she would apologise, the first minister said: "I...
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
Workers at Tonbridge Castle Christmas event yet to be paid
Staff who are yet to be paid for working at a Christmas event in Kent say they are worried about being able to afford their rent. The Castlemas event at Tonbridge Castle hosted 64 festive stalls, as well as an igloo theatre, live music and a bar. According to an...
