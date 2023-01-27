Read full article on original website
Related
DEP determines diesel not spilled after Mingo County, West Virginia crash involving 2 tractor-trailers
Editor’s Note: New information from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has determined that diesel was not one of the materials spilled during a crash involving two tractor-trailers in Mingo County. This article has been updated to reflect that information. UPDATE: (7:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2023) – A West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection […]
WSAZ
Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mobile home slid from a trailer on an Interstate 64 exit ramp in the Nitro area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported after 5 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound Nitro exit ramp. The exit ramp was closed for about two and a...
wymt.com
‘We’re like a phoenix rising out of the ashes’: EKY business reopens following flood
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Six months following the historic flood that washed away countless businesses across the region, one Letcher County staple has reopened. After the Isom Vendors Mall was destroyed by flood water in late July, the mall’s owners and workers did not know when they would be up and running again, but on Wednesday, the business opened its doors to welcome customers.
WSAZ
Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.
WEST VIRGINIA/KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Drivers throughout much of Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, and Boone counties in West Virginia woke up to wet roads and the potential for icy patches Wednesday morning, as temperatures kept falling below freezing. Multiple crews have been out treating the roads. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, winter weather conditions...
wymt.com
ARH Foundation begins ‘Hearts for Hope’ to assist those affected by July floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July 2022, flooding impacted many Eastern Kentuckians across the region. Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) was one of many organizations who soon after reached out a helping hand. “ARH has distributed over 6.5 million pounds of supplies since the advent of the flood, and we...
lootpress.com
Final split of WV wild boar archery/firearms season opens Feb. 3
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
wymt.com
Crews responding to crash in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to the scene of a crash on US 119 in Mingo County. According to 911 dispatchers, it happened near 22 Mine Road around 12:30 p.m. Dispatcher said the crash is believed to involve two trucks. There is no word on any injuries...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Man dies in Cabell County, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed in a crash in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County on Saturday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 53-year-old Daren Ovitt, of Salt Rock, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on the 5400 block of Rt. 10. No other vehicles […]
WSAZ
Hazardous road conditions reported
(WSAZ) -- Folks are waking up Tuesday morning to several school delays and closures, as well as hazardous traveling conditions due to a mix of rain, snow, and sleet. Dispatchers in Putnam County tell us a few wrecks had already been reported by 6 a.m. on U.S. Route 35 due to the icy conditions on the road.
Metro News
UC event shines light on human trafficking in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal law enforcement officials met with stakeholders Tuesday at the University of Charleston to discuss ways to combat human trafficking in West Virginia. The event was hosted by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald said...
Johnson City Press
Vehicle collides with boulder on U.S. Route 23 at Powell Valley
NORTON — A boulder fell from the mountainside above U.S. Route 23 near the Powell Valley Overlook Tuesday. According to a post on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the massive rock fell onto southbound U.S. 23 near mile marker 38 — south of the overlook — and a vehicle struck it.
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (February 1, 2023)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
tourcounsel.com
Ashland Town Center | Shopping mall in Kentucky
Ashland Town Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Ashland, Kentucky, United States. One of two malls serving the city, it is located on U.S. Highway 23 near downtown Ashland. The mall features more than seventy retailers and restaurants, as well as a food court. The...
Williamson Daily News
State Police executes warrant on Hot Cup in downtown Logan
LOGAN, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on the Hot Cup coffee shop in downtown Logan late Friday morning after social media posts alleged sexual misconduct against the shop’s owner, Michael Cline. Troopers entered the building, located at 201 Stratton St. in downtown...
Concerned Tazewell resident proposes “bounty” to stop littering
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Trash is piling up on the shoulders of Route 460 between Bluefield and Tazewell and people are starting to notice. Danny Addison is one of the owners of Back of the Dragon which is a 32-mile stretch of curvy roads that attract tourists internationally. He said tourists came up to him amazed at […]
wymt.com
Woman missing since EKY flooding declared legally dead
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A woman who has been missing since the flooding in Eastern Kentucky has been declared legally dead. Vanessa Baker went missing from the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County. The Herald Leader says the ruling was made Monday according to findings by Breathitt District Judge...
West Virginia police searching for Walmart cookware thieves
HURRICANE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police in Hurricane are requesting the help of the public in identifying two individuals accused of stealing cookware from Walmart. The Hurricane Police Department said they are looking for “two up-and-coming chefs” that have stolen cookware from the Hurricane Walmart on two separate occasions.
mountaincitizen.com
Former industrial waste pit used as sewer disposal site
MILO — Spence Branch residents live in the shadow of a domestic septage disposal site that formerly was an industrial waste pit. Residents say sewage waste is being trucked up the hillside and is finding its way back down in runoff following hard rains and seepage into the soil, and the stench is more than they can stand.
wymt.com
EKY residents experience high electric bills
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are dropping, and power bills are rising, leaving some electric customers with sticker shock when they get their monthly bills. According to Electricity Local, Kentucky’s residential electricity consumption ranks 7th in the nation. The average residential bill is $138 a month in the Commonwealth,...
Comments / 1