ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Six months following the historic flood that washed away countless businesses across the region, one Letcher County staple has reopened. After the Isom Vendors Mall was destroyed by flood water in late July, the mall’s owners and workers did not know when they would be up and running again, but on Wednesday, the business opened its doors to welcome customers.

LETCHER COUNTY, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO