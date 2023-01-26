Read full article on original website
WSAZ
GRAPHIC | WSAZ obtains officer-involved shooting body camera
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ obtained a copy of a recent officer-involved shooting body-camera video through a Freedom of Information Request. A Charleston police officer acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a suspect earlier this month, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney. The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Woman charged after destroying items at home, threatening her parents
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a woman who was showing signs of impairment and acting erratically faces multiple charges after she began destroying items at a home and threatening to physically harm her parents. Brittany D. Copen, 30, was arrested after an incident reported Sunday...
Man sentenced to prison for federal gun crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A man was sentenced on Monday, January 30, 2023, to five years and four months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Melvin Theophilius Hill, 38, of Ashland, Kentucky, on May 2, 2022, police officers conducted a traffic […]
lootpress.com
22-year-old man charged with probation violation
UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested in the Boone County area Tuesday for violation of probation. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Boone County Deputies were called to assist WV State Probation officers in the Uneeda area. Upon responding to...
West Virginia police searching for Walmart cookware thieves
HURRICANE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police in Hurricane are requesting the help of the public in identifying two individuals accused of stealing cookware from Walmart. The Hurricane Police Department said they are looking for “two up-and-coming chefs” that have stolen cookware from the Hurricane Walmart on two separate occasions.
WTAP
One man taken into custody after barricaded standoff in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - A man has been taken into custody following a barricaded standoff in Gallia County Sunday morning. In a news release by Gallia County Sheriff, Matt Champlin, just after 6:30 Sunday morning Gallia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hawthorn Lane, Sprinfield Township on a report of a man who had a firearm and threatening to use it on himself.
thelevisalazer.com
FLOYD CO. DEPUTY CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER BEATING INMATE
JANUARY 28, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE JAILER BECOMES THE JAILED: AARON ROUNDS, 44, OF GARRETT,KY., WAS ARRESTED ON MISCONDUCT AND ASSAULT CHARGES, INVOLVING AN ATTACK ON AN INMATE AT THE FLOYD COUNTY DETENTION CENTER, FOR WHICH AARON ROUNDS IS EMPLOYED AS THE DEPUTY JAILER. An employee...
lootpress.com
Police arrest 3 of 4 murder suspects wanted in connection to Huntington murder
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Huntington Police Department has announced that 3 out of the 4 suspects wanted in connection to a November murder in Huntington have been arrested. Police say the three suspects were arrested Friday, Jan. 27, and charged in connection with the Nov. 30 murder of...
Police searching for known drug trafficker that rammed police cruiser during chase
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson has announced that a man is wanted after he rammed a cruiser with his vehicle during a pursuit. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop on a wanted man who is also known to be trafficking quantities of drugs.
Metro News
Son shoots father, no charges filed for now
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say information from a Monday morning shooting at a house in Charleston will be turned over to prosecutors to decide if charges should be filed. Detectives said they learned that Doug Crowder, 59, of Montgomery, entered his son’s home at about 9:30 a.m. and approached his son in a “threatening manner.”
Four people arrested in $30,000 Ohio drug bust
MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Cross Lanes teen located, returned home safely after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 4:30 p.m., 1/29/23. Deputies report a Kanawha County teen reported missing has been located. Matthew Devan Carroll, 16, was reported missing Friday by family members, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies reports Carroll was...
Burglars found wheeling washing machine out of residence arrested for breaking and entering
JEFFERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Saint Albans men face charges in relation to the theft of several home appliances, including a dryer and washing machine, from a Kanawha County residence. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 2:51am, deputies were dispatched to...
UPDATE: Man shot by son in Charleston, West Virginia, no charges filed
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30): Charleston Police say the man who was shot in the chest by his son in Charleston is currently at a local hospital in stable condition. According to Charleston Police, they responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Wertz Ave. at around 9:30 a.m. They say they […]
Wanted man slams into deputy cruiser during West Virginia high-speed chase
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of ramming and side-swiping a deputy cruiser with his truck during a high-speed chase through Big Branch Road and the Black Oak Gap area of Wayne County, West Virginia. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, the suspect, identified as Shawn […]
q95fm.net
Logan County Man Arrested and Charged with Strangulation, Domestic Battery and Domestic Assault
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested a man after responding to a domestic disturbance which resulted in a woman being sent to the hospital. The incident happened in the Henlawson area of Logan County. The suspect, Patrick Sean Ballard, had been in a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend.
WSAZ
Fatal crash reported in Salt Rock
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died during an accident in Salt Rock, West Virginia over the weekend. The accident happened Saturday. Investigators believe Daren T. Ovitt, 53, of Salt Rock, suffered a medical emergency and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. Further information has not...
Metro News
State Police raid Logan coffee shop
LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
lootpress.com
Woman stopped for DUI with over half-pound of meth in pants kicks officer in face
CAMPBELL’S CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces an array of charges following a Tuesday night traffic stop in the Kanawha County area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at around 8:00pm, a traffic stop was made by Corporal S.M. Adams on a white Chevrolet S-10 near Gap View Drive and the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Road in Kanawha County.
