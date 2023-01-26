ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

WSAZ

GRAPHIC | WSAZ obtains officer-involved shooting body camera

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ obtained a copy of a recent officer-involved shooting body-camera video through a Freedom of Information Request. A Charleston police officer acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a suspect earlier this month, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney. The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Man sentenced to prison for federal gun crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A man was sentenced on Monday, January 30, 2023, to five years and four months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Melvin Theophilius Hill, 38, of Ashland, Kentucky, on May 2, 2022, police officers conducted a traffic […]
ASHLAND, KY
lootpress.com

22-year-old man charged with probation violation

UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested in the Boone County area Tuesday for violation of probation. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Boone County Deputies were called to assist WV State Probation officers in the Uneeda area. Upon responding to...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia police searching for Walmart cookware thieves

HURRICANE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police in Hurricane are requesting the help of the public in identifying two individuals accused of stealing cookware from Walmart. The Hurricane Police Department said they are looking for “two up-and-coming chefs” that have stolen cookware from the Hurricane Walmart on two separate occasions.
HURRICANE, WV
WTAP

One man taken into custody after barricaded standoff in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - A man has been taken into custody following a barricaded standoff in Gallia County Sunday morning. In a news release by Gallia County Sheriff, Matt Champlin, just after 6:30 Sunday morning Gallia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hawthorn Lane, Sprinfield Township on a report of a man who had a firearm and threatening to use it on himself.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
thelevisalazer.com

FLOYD CO. DEPUTY CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER BEATING INMATE

JANUARY 28, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE JAILER BECOMES THE JAILED: AARON ROUNDS, 44, OF GARRETT,KY., WAS ARRESTED ON MISCONDUCT AND ASSAULT CHARGES, INVOLVING AN ATTACK ON AN INMATE AT THE FLOYD COUNTY DETENTION CENTER, FOR WHICH AARON ROUNDS IS EMPLOYED AS THE DEPUTY JAILER. An employee...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Metro News

Son shoots father, no charges filed for now

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say information from a Monday morning shooting at a house in Charleston will be turned over to prosecutors to decide if charges should be filed. Detectives said they learned that Doug Crowder, 59, of Montgomery, entered his son’s home at about 9:30 a.m. and approached his son in a “threatening manner.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTN

Four people arrested in $30,000 Ohio drug bust

MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
MINFORD, OH
WSAZ

Fatal crash reported in Salt Rock

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died during an accident in Salt Rock, West Virginia over the weekend. The accident happened Saturday. Investigators believe Daren T. Ovitt, 53, of Salt Rock, suffered a medical emergency and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. Further information has not...
SALT ROCK, WV
Metro News

State Police raid Logan coffee shop

LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
LOGAN, WV
lootpress.com

Woman stopped for DUI with over half-pound of meth in pants kicks officer in face

CAMPBELL’S CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces an array of charges following a Tuesday night traffic stop in the Kanawha County area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at around 8:00pm, a traffic stop was made by Corporal S.M. Adams on a white Chevrolet S-10 near Gap View Drive and the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Road in Kanawha County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

