Read full article on original website
Related
mixfmalaska.com
Governor Dunleavy introduces carbon management and monetization bills creating statutory structures
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy introduced his Carbon Management and Monetization Bill Package, creating statutory and regulatory structures needed to capitalize on carbon markets. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy introduced Senate Bill (SB) 48, SB 49, House Bill (HB) 49, and HB 50. The package consists...
mixfmalaska.com
An education funding bill is expected to be introduced this week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This past week, the Senate Education Committee began the work of identifying the funding challenges facing Alaska’s public schools. Senator Löki Tobin was the Madame Chair for an education meeting Friday. She expects the legislature to introduce a bill addressing education funding in Alaska...
mixfmalaska.com
JA Alaska breaks event fundraising record
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska chapter of the national non-profit Junior Achievement (JA) raised more than $250,000 with its annual Alaska Business Hall of Fame event, besting its past record high by $50,000. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest and fastest growing organization dedicated to educating young people about...
mixfmalaska.com
Juneau Police Department participating in Alaska HIDTA Initative Campaign
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Police Department is participating in a statewide advertising campaign designed to help communities partner with law enforcement in the fight against drug trafficking in Alaska. Recognizing that no single agency can fight this battle alone, the Juneau Police Department joined other participating law enforcement...
mixfmalaska.com
Governor Dunleavy appoints Alaskans to Statewide Broadband Advisory Board
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy is releasing the roster of Alaskans appointed to his new Statewide Broadband Advisory Board. The board consists of 15 members, including 13 appointed by the Governor and two state legislators selected by the presiding officers. The legislative appointments are expected in the near future.
Comments / 0