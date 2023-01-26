Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Globe
Some GOP officials want 87-year-old senator to retire
Some Republican leaders are quietly voicing an opinion that the oldest member of the New Jersey Legislature, 87-year-old State Sen. Samuel Thompson (R-Old Bridge), should not seek re-election, with Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry emerging as the leading candidate for the seat, the New Jersey Globe has learned from multiple sources speaking on the condition of anonymity.
U.S. House Republicans pass bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped
U.S. House Republicans passed a bill Friday to force the White House to make more federal land and waters available for oil and gas development if the president orders the withdrawal of more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The bill, passed 221-205, mostly along party lines, would strip the president’s power to remove oil […] The post U.S. House Republicans pass bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
A California Democrat May Become The Oldest Person Ever Elected to Senate
A common complaint about American politics is the age of those who run and get elected to represent us and our fellow citizens in communities across this country. Our current president, Joe Biden, is the oldest person ever elected, and the oldest person ever to serve, in the position of President of the United States at the age of 80. Top leaders in Congress from both parties, including Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, have routinely been in their 70s and 80s, and the trend seems to be continuing.
Sen. Collins and three other female lawmakers make history
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Susan Collins has been in the U.S. Senate for 26 years. In 1997, when sworn in, she joined only eight other women in the Senate. "There were not even a sufficient number of women to ensure that a woman served on each of the committees," Collins said.
washingtonstatenews.net
House GOP Calls For WOTUS To Be Postponed
Thursday, several members of the House of Representatives, including Washington’s Dan Newhouse, Illinois’ Mike Bost, North Carolina’s David Rouzer, and Iowa’s Mariannette Miller-Meeks led 192 other House Republicans in a letter blasting the Administration for its "premature and reckless WOTUS final rule". The Members demand the EPA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rescind the rule and postpone any subsequent agency action on WOTUS to allow the Supreme Court to issue an opinion on Sackett v EPA.
Senate Democrats move to enact early presidential primary date for Michigan
Michigan Democrats are working fast on legislation to move next year’s presidential primary date up to Feb. 27. The bill was passed by Senate Democrats Thursday, Jan. 26 in order to ensure they can quickly comply with Democratic National Convention deadline of Feb. 1 to become an early primary state.
Warnock, Ossoff announce Senate appointments
WASHINGTON — Georgia’s U.S. Senators, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, announced committee appointments recently for the 118th Congress. Ossoff was selected to serve on the powerful U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, and he will continue to serve on the Senate Homeland Security, Judiciary, and Rules Committees.
Military.com
Republicans Aim at 'Woke' Military and Biden as House Finalizes Military and Veteran Panel Membership
The House committee that oversees military issues will see 16 new faces this year, while the committee in charge of veterans oversight will have 13 new members. House Democrats on Friday announced their full slate of committee assignments, finalizing the chamber's committee rosters for the congressional session that started Jan. 3 after Republicans named their members earlier this month.
Comments / 0