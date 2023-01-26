Read full article on original website
Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Arsenal FC
Manchester City and Arsenal FC are set to kick it off in the FA Cup Fourth Round. The top two clubs in the Premier League will meet for the first time this season and both clubs will be looking to set the tone for their two remaining league matches. We have gathered the City Collective to give their predictions for the cup tie at the Etihad.
Report: Chelsea's Cesare Casadei Is Joining Reading On Loan
Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei will join Reading on loan for the remainder of the season.
Chelsea FCW vs. Liverpool FCW, Women’s FA Cup: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
The match can only be watched in the United Kingdom, via Chelsea’s official website and The 5th Stand app. No official support for fans in other parts of the world either via TV or streaming, unfortunately. Chelsea Women have not been able to avenge their loss to Liverpool in...
Manchester City Advance in FA Cup, Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City advance in the FA Cup. A real good win over the Gunners. A rotated side saw City win and with great performances from Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Jack Grealish. Pep maintains his good mood and spoke about a lot of issues. Let’s dive right in. Pep...
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
Five Things From Reading’s FA Cup Exit To Manchester United
There are times when following Reading that you’ve felt you’ve seen it all from a side, that you understand the plan and there’s little to surprise you. But Reading managed to surprise on several occasions and even scored against the favourites, Manchester United. Not only did we...
Brighton 2, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Who needs to win games anyway?
It’s Captain Robbo for the Reds. The only change from the side that drew Chelsea is Trent Alexander-Arnold swapping in for James Milner. Darwin Nunez is on the bench, and the front three of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott start the game. Moises Caicedo is conspicuous in his absence from the Brighton side, who have made four changes to their lineup since they recently faced Leicester in the Premier League.
Everton Women 0-1 Birmingham City: Vitality Women’s FA Cup Match Recap
Jade Pennock’s first-time finish was enough to send Everton Women out of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup in what was a frustrating afternoon for the Blues at Walton Hall Park. The goal was tough on the hosts, who had dominated the opening 45, with Aggie Beever-Jones the half’s standout player.
Everton must hope Sean Dyche offers clearer direction than their road map | Andy Hunter
The managerial shortlist of the pragmatic Dyche versus the high-tempo Marcelo Bielsa was further evidence the club has no clear plan
CONFIRMED: Everton sell Anthony Gordon to Newcastle
Everton have completed a piece of transfer business with just a few days left in the January transfer window, selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United for a princely sum of £40 million plus £5m in add-ons, with a sell-on clause rumoured to be be part of the deal as well.
Andy’s Player Ratings: Fulham 1-1 Sunderland - Lads outstanding against Premier League opponents
I thought he was flawless today, made some good saves and claimed pretty much everything that came his way. Was up against a really tricky winger in Solomon but held his own all game and has really made the right back berth his own. Dan Ballard: 9/10. Threw himself in...
Paul Ince 'Proud' Of Players Despite FA Cup Exit To Manchester United
The Royals travelled to Old Trafford for a fourth-round FA Cup fixture against Manchester United. After a great defensive performance in the first half, the Royals went into the break level, but in the second half, things changed very quickly with United scoring three in 15 minutes through Casemiro and Fred. Andy Carroll also received his marching orders after receiving his second yellow card.
BBC
Joe Gelhardt: Sunderland sign Leeds United striker on loan for rest of season
Championship side Sunderland have confirmed the loan signing of Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old will remain with the Black Cats until the end of the season after making 15 Premier League appearances so far this campaign. Gelhardt becomes the Wearside club's third signing of the January window after...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
When the FA Cup fourth-round docket became concrete, there was little chance any recap of the round would start with anything other than the result of Manchester City vs Arsenal. That little chance, fittingly, might’ve been Welsh side Wrexham AFC. Premier League fixtures | Newcastle buys Gordon ]. American...
Klopp Talk: There Were “Steps In The Right Direction”
Listen. You win some and you lose far, far, far more when you’re the 2022-23 Liverpool Men’s team but that doesn’t mean that the losses don’t come with some silver linings, too. This weekend’s FA Cup loss to Brighton was far better than the last Liverpool game at Brighton and the boss took time to discuss that in his post-match interview.
Preston 0-3 Tottenham: Son Heung-min delivers big in win
The Fourth Round of the FA Cup saw Tottenham Hotspur dictate the game with heavy possession numbers. Wanting to see this style of play for months now being on the forefront, Spurs struggled to break down Preston’s defense for a large portion of the game. Then in the 51st...
Finally! Tottenham reach full agreement with Sporting for transfer of Pedro Porro
It’s done. Finally. After all the negotiating, the protracted talks, the supporter angst, the doubts that Tottenham Hotspur would be able to reach an accord with Sporting CF over the transfer of Spanish wing back Pedro Porro... after all that, it’s just nice to finally hear Fabrizio Romano say those three little words.
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: 'Excited' Cardiff City boss needs to 'change' Championship strugglers
New manager Sabri Lamouchi is "excited" by the challenge he faces at Cardiff City and says "change" is needed to help steer them away from the Championship relegation zone. Cardiff have named Lamouchi, 51, as their third manager of 2022-23, with ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba rejoining the club as his assistant.
Manchester United 3-1 Reading: Better Than Expected
I don't know about you, but I was expecting a bit of a drubbing going into yesterday’s game. Coming off the back of not just one of the worst results, but one of the worst performances of the season, and going up against arguably the most in-form team in the country was not a proposition I was looking forward to.
Klopp Talk: Midfield Key Against Brighton
Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke to the media ahead of Sunday’s clash against Brighton & Hove Albion — who recently embarrassed Liverpool in the league. The boss was asked about whether Liverpool’s position as FA Cup holders will influence the approach:. Being cup holders, I...
