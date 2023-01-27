ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs

A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
Vice

The Tragic Story Behind the Netherlands’ Most Prolific Female Serial Killer

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands. In December 1883, Hendrik Frankhuizen - a man from a seriously poor neighbourhood in the Dutch city of Leiden - went to the doctor after experiencing unbearable pain for several days. By this point, his newborn son and wife had already died from incessant diarrhoea and vomiting. The death of a mother and child wasn’t uncommon back then, especially where the Frankruizens lived - a neighbourhood where cholera (which causes similar symptoms) often reared its ugly head.
BBC

Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession

A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
The Independent

Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences

Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
BBC

Dorset 'man with no name' mystery finally solved

The identity of a man who could not tell police who he was or where he was from has finally been established. Dorset Police said the unnamed male, who appeared near to Weymouth's seafront in September, is a 43-year-old from Latvia. The force said a member of the public was...
The Independent

Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex

A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
The Independent

Children seeking asylum were ‘kidnapped from Home Office hotels’, investigation claims

Children seeking asylum are being abducted in their dozens from Home Office hotels, an investigation has claimed. The vulnerable children - who are in the UK without parents or carers- are allegedly being kidnapped from the streets outside of the Brighton hotel, a whistleblower who works for Home Office contractor Mitie told The Observer. According to reports, 136 children who have stayed in the hotel over the last 18 months have been reported missing. An Observer investigation revealed that 79 children- which is over half of those missing- remain unaccounted for. “Children are literally being picked up from outside the...
BBC

Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father

A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...

