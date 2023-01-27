Read full article on original website
Scans reveal secrets of Egypt's mummified 'golden boy,' buried for 2,300 years
CAIRO — Known as Egypt’s “golden boy,” the mummified remains of a teenager buried 2,300 years ago have long remained shrouded in mystery. Now they have been “digitally unwrapped” by scientists, revealing intimate details that went undiscovered for over a century. Radiologists at Cairo...
Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs
A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
Couple missing with newborn baby may have been sleeping rough, police fear
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon last seen on 7 January in east London after buying tent and bedding
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at The Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022...
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
The Tragic Story Behind the Netherlands’ Most Prolific Female Serial Killer
This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands. In December 1883, Hendrik Frankhuizen - a man from a seriously poor neighbourhood in the Dutch city of Leiden - went to the doctor after experiencing unbearable pain for several days. By this point, his newborn son and wife had already died from incessant diarrhoea and vomiting. The death of a mother and child wasn’t uncommon back then, especially where the Frankruizens lived - a neighbourhood where cholera (which causes similar symptoms) often reared its ugly head.
Baby attacked by alleged ‘killer nurse’ Lucy Letby recovered after being moved to new hospital
The trial of an alleged baby-killing nurse continues in the United Kingdom. Lucy Letby is charged with the murder of seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others.
The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank
A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
Thousands at risk of heart attacks due to Covid disruption, experts warn
Patients in England, Scotland and Wales missed out on starting blood pressure-lowering drugs, British Heart Foundation says
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
Ex-Royal Marine dug into the grave of a married couple in bid to find 'jewellery and guns'
A former Royal Marine, who may have been seeking to find jewellery and firearms to fund an addiction to Class-A drugs, dug into the grave of a married couple who had been laid to rest together.
Dorset 'man with no name' mystery finally solved
The identity of a man who could not tell police who he was or where he was from has finally been established. Dorset Police said the unnamed male, who appeared near to Weymouth's seafront in September, is a 43-year-old from Latvia. The force said a member of the public was...
Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex
A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
Children seeking asylum were ‘kidnapped from Home Office hotels’, investigation claims
Children seeking asylum are being abducted in their dozens from Home Office hotels, an investigation has claimed. The vulnerable children - who are in the UK without parents or carers- are allegedly being kidnapped from the streets outside of the Brighton hotel, a whistleblower who works for Home Office contractor Mitie told The Observer. According to reports, 136 children who have stayed in the hotel over the last 18 months have been reported missing. An Observer investigation revealed that 79 children- which is over half of those missing- remain unaccounted for. “Children are literally being picked up from outside the...
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
Look at the face of the 'Jericho Skull,' buried 9,000 years ago with shells for eyes
The 9,000-year-old Jericho Skull now has a new face, thanks to the latest reconstruction techniques.
‘Dirty wee torturers’: Northern Irish man tells of British army abuse during Troubles
Jim Auld, 72, was one of 14 ‘hooded men’ subjected to interrogation methods since ruled as torture
Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father
A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
Andrew Tate’s conversation leaks reveal horrific details of rape and torture of victims
Many of Andrew Tate’s alleged victims have come forward since his arrest, accusing him of previous violent acts against them. Yet another conversation between Tate and a woman that disclosed horrifying details of rape and torture of victims was leaked. The ex-kickboxer who rose to fame on social media...
