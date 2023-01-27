Read full article on original website
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
massdevice.com
Smith+Nephew LEAF patient monitor wins innovative tech nod
Smith+Nephew (NYSE:SNN) announced today that its LEAF patient monitoring system received an Innovative Technology designation from Vizient. Vizient awards Innovative Technology designations to previously contracted products. The award signals to healthcare providers the impact of these innovations. London-based Smith+Nephew exhibited the LEAF system at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange last...
massdevice.com
Philips plans to reduce global workforce by another 6,000
Philips (NYSE:PHG) reported fourth-quarter results that felt the impact of its massive Respironics recall and supply chain issues. The company also said it is cutting 6,000 jobs worldwide. The layoff comes on top of a workforce reduction of 4,000 that Philips announced in October. The Dutch medtech giant continues to work through a recall involving millions of CPAPs and other respiratory devices. (Here is a full timeline of the recall.)
massdevice.com
MiMedx appoints Joseph Capper as CEO
MiMedx (Nasdaq:MDXG) today announced it appointed Joseph Capper as CEO and director, effective immediately. He replaces interim CEO Todd Newton, who was appointed in September 2022. Newton will remain in his role on the Board of Directors. Capper has nearly 30 years of medtech and life sciences experience. He most...
