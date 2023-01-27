Philips (NYSE:PHG) reported fourth-quarter results that felt the impact of its massive Respironics recall and supply chain issues. The company also said it is cutting 6,000 jobs worldwide. The layoff comes on top of a workforce reduction of 4,000 that Philips announced in October. The Dutch medtech giant continues to work through a recall involving millions of CPAPs and other respiratory devices. (Here is a full timeline of the recall.)

5 HOURS AGO