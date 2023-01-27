Read full article on original website
Maiszon Balboa named AHA Goalie of the Week
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force junior Maiszon Balboa was named the Atlantic Hockey Goalie of the Week in helping lead Air Force to a split at Army, Jan. 27-28. In the two games at Army, Balboa posted a 3.04 GAA and a .897 saves percentage. In game one, he stopped 19 of 21 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Black Knights. In game two, Balboa earned his first career win by making a career high 33 saves to help lead the Falcons to a road split. He allowed just two even-strength goals in the series. In conference games this season, Balboa has played in four games with two starts and has a 2.27 GAA and a .911 saves percentage.
Women’s Gymnastics Closes UC Davis Tri in Second Place
DAVIS, Calif. – The Air Force women's gymnastics team sealed a second-place finish Sunday evening at the UC Davis Tri, closing the evening with a 193.200 composite score. The Falcons closed each rotation with a second-place finish, totaling 48.050 on the vault, 48.475 (season high) on uneven bars, 47.950 on the balance beam, and a 48.725 in the floor exercise.
Early Offensive Surge Propels Women’s Basketball Past Colorado State
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A red-hot start for the Air Force women's basketball team in the opening half on Saturday against Colorado State proved decisive in a 67-65 victory over the Rams in Clune Arena. Air Force (11-11, 6-4 MW), through the first half of play, managed...
Air Force Hosts Boise State Tuesday Night
TV/Stream: Altitude/MWN (Talent: Vic Lombardi & Katy Winge) Radio: KVOR AM 740 (PxP - Jim Arthur) Live Stats: Statbroadcast (AirForceStats.com) 2021-22 Record: 11-18, 4-13, 9th MW/27-8, 15-3, 1st MW. Streak: L3/W2. Last Game: L, 81-73, at #25/RV New Mexico/W, 80-59 vs. Colorado State. Next Game: 2/3 at Nevada/2/3 at San...
No. 27 Air Force Wrestling Falls to No. 19 South Dakota State
USAF ACADEMY – The 27th-ranked Air Force Falcons came up short against Big 12 Foe No. 19 South Dakota State, 26-6, Sunday afternoon in Clune Arena. The Falcons, now 7-2 overall, are 2-2 in Big 12 dual action. SDSU improves to 11-2 overall with a perfect 5-0 mark in conference meetings.
Air Force falls to Denver
USAFA, Colo.- The Falcons, facing a dangerous Pioneer squad, were defeated by a score of 290-88 on Saturday. "The score doesn't reflect what we saw out of our team today," said head coach Colleen Murphy. "We had some really great speed in the short races and pacing in the longer races for this time of the season."
No. 8 Air Force Concludes Tri-Meet at No. 2 Oklahoma with 380.450
NORMAN, Okla. – The eighth-ranked Falcons posted a 380.450 to finish third against No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 7 Illinois, Saturday evening in McCasland Field House on the Oklahoma campus. Air Force posted three results in the top-three, highlighted by two top finishes by Erich upton. TEAM SCORES. No....
Women’s Tennis Falls 4-3 to Creighton
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – In another lengthy and heavily-contested affair, the Air Force women's tennis team fell, 4-3, to Creighton on Saturday afternoon. The Falcons clinched their third-consecutive doubles point to open spring play behind wins on flights one and three. No court three, Andrea Le/Courtney Swift earned their...
Air Force posts second highest score of season at Citadel
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force rifle team earned a pair of wins and posted the second highest score of the season in a tri-meet at The Citadel, Saturday, Jan. 28, in Charleston, S.C. Air Force's aggregate score of 4718 was the second highest score of...
Women’s Tennis Claims 5-2 Win at North Dakota
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The Air Force women's tennis team closed its first road trip of the spring dual season on a high note, defeating host North Dakota, 5-2. The Falcons opened the day with their fourth-consecutive doubles victory, earned bySydney Fitch/Alexis Odom and Courtney Swift/Andrea Le on courts one and three. Fitch/Odom defeated North Dakota's Sapir Sela/Andrea Jansson, 6-3, improving to 4-0 on the top flight for the Falcons; Le/Swift claimed a 6-4 victory over UND's Charlotte Bowles/Nyah Kauders, going 2-0 on the weekend and improving to 2-1 as a pair on court three as the Falcon pair clinched a 1-0 Air Force lead heading into singles play.
Falcons split the series with 6-4 win at Army
WEST POINT, N.Y. – Six different Falcons scored and Maiszon Balboa earned his first career win with a career-high 33 saves as Air Force defeated Army, 6-4, in an Atlantic Hockey game Saturday, Jan. 28, at Tate Rink in West Point, N.Y. The two teams split the conference series.
