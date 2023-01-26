ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Women’s Tennis Falls 4-3 to Creighton

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – In another lengthy and heavily-contested affair, the Air Force women's tennis team fell, 4-3, to Creighton on Saturday afternoon. The Falcons clinched their third-consecutive doubles point to open spring play behind wins on flights one and three. No court three, Andrea Le/Courtney Swift earned their...
OMAHA, NE
Air Force Rolls To 6-1 Win Over ETSU

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - Air Force men's tennis rolled to a 6-1 win over East Tennessee State Saturday night at the Indoor Tennis Courts. The Falcons improved to 3-0 on the season with the win. Air Force opened with the doubles point and then won three of the first four...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Air Force posts second highest score of season at Citadel

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force rifle team earned a pair of wins and posted the second highest score of the season in a tri-meet at The Citadel, Saturday, Jan. 28, in Charleston, S.C. Air Force's aggregate score of 4718 was the second highest score of...
CHARLESTON, SC
Sophomore Standouts Headline Day 1 of Texas Tech Open

LUBBOCK, Texas – Stellar performances on the track from Air Force sophomores Javin Bostic and Taylor Rioux headlined the first day of competition at the Texas Tech Open on Friday, Jan. 27, as the track and field team opened competition against some of the nation's elite in Lubbock. In addition to Air Force Top 5 marks from Bostic and Rioux, the Falcons accounted for two Class Records and an pair of Top 15 all-time marks at the Red Raiders' Sports Performance Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
Falcons take down Pioneers on Senior Day

USAFA, Colo.- On Senior Day, the Falcons gave their C1C's a proper farewell, as Air Force bested Denver 236.5-141.5. "It was a great day for the Falcons, and a great way to send out our seniors in their final dual meet," said head coach Rob Clayton. "We had a lot of great swims today."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Women’s Basketball Returns to Clune to Host Colorado State

Air Force (10-11, 5-4 MW) vs. Colorado State (13-7, 6-3 MW) Clune Arena | USAFA, Colo. Watch – Altitude | Listen – XtraSports AM 1300. On a quick turnaround following Thursday evening's dramatic outing at Boise State, the Air Force women's basketball team makes a brief return to Clune Arena for a Saturday matinee, hosting Colorado State at 1 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Air Force Rumbles Through Orem with Pair of Dual Wins

OREM, Utah – The 27th-ranked Air Force Falcons posted landslide numbers in a pair of duals Friday evening in Orem, outscoring Big 12 foe Utah Valley, 33-3, and blanking Snow College, 44-0. The Falcons improve to 7-1 overall with a 3-1 mark in the conference, while Utah Valley drops to 2-8, 1-5 Big 12.
OREM, UT
Air Force Milers Impact Record Book in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. – Five Air Force milers made some major rewrites to the Academy Record Book at the Colorado Invitational this evening (Jan. 27), as the group wrapped up a full day of track and field competition with one Top-5 time, two Top-10 times, one Top-12 time and a new Senior Class Record.
BOULDER, CO
No. 8 Air Force Concludes Tri-Meet at No. 2 Oklahoma with 380.450

NORMAN, Okla. – The eighth-ranked Falcons posted a 380.450 to finish third against No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 7 Illinois, Saturday evening in McCasland Field House on the Oklahoma campus. Air Force posted three results in the top-three, highlighted by two top finishes by Erich upton. TEAM SCORES. No....
NORMAN, OK
Falcons split the series with 6-4 win at Army

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Six different Falcons scored and Maiszon Balboa earned his first career win with a career-high 33 saves as Air Force defeated Army, 6-4, in an Atlantic Hockey game Saturday, Jan. 28, at Tate Rink in West Point, N.Y. The two teams split the conference series.
WEST POINT, NY
Air Force Upset Bid Falls Just Short In 81-73 Setback At #25/RV New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Air Force men's basketball (12-10, 3-6 MW) dropped a 81-73 contest at #25/RV New Mexico (19-3, 6-2 MW) in a Mountain West action Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 15,143 at The Pit. Freshman Rytis Petraitis led the Falcons with a double-double, scoring 19 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Air Force Defeats Montana, 4-3

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - Air Force men's tennis defeated Montana 4-3 Friday night at the USAFA Indoor Tennis Courts. The win lifted the Falcons to 2-0 on the season. Air Force split the singles competition, with the difference being the doubles point won. The Falcons opened by winning at No....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Air Force falls to Denver

USAFA, Colo.- The Falcons, facing a dangerous Pioneer squad, were defeated by a score of 290-88 on Saturday. "The score doesn't reflect what we saw out of our team today," said head coach Colleen Murphy. "We had some really great speed in the short races and pacing in the longer races for this time of the season."
DENVER, CO
Fourteen Bouts Highlight Return to Academy

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force boxing team returned to the Academy this evening (Jan. 27) for a busy night of collegiate boxing that included a 14-bout card, with three contests serving as quarterfinal bouts for the upcoming Wing Open. Following their respective fights, junior Joe Wilson and sophomore Peyton Glenn shared the team's Boxer of the Week awards.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

