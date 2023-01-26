LUBBOCK, Texas – Stellar performances on the track from Air Force sophomores Javin Bostic and Taylor Rioux headlined the first day of competition at the Texas Tech Open on Friday, Jan. 27, as the track and field team opened competition against some of the nation's elite in Lubbock. In addition to Air Force Top 5 marks from Bostic and Rioux, the Falcons accounted for two Class Records and an pair of Top 15 all-time marks at the Red Raiders' Sports Performance Center.

