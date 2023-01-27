ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

wustl.edu

Bolton named Titan 100 honoree

Shantay N. Bolton, executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer, was selected for the 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 cohort for her contributions to the growth of the university through high-level leadership. The Titan 100 program celebrates 100 top corporate leaders from the public and private sector who “demonstrate exceptional...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

