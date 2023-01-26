The Crossroads Project has selected Marty Strenczewilk’s play Pink Man, or, The Only Indian in the Room as the winner of the 2023 Diverse Voices Playwriting Initiative, a new play development program for BIPOC playwrights organized by the Illinois State University School of Theatre and Dance. A group of volunteer readers comprising students, faculty, staff, and community members evaluated over 90 submissions this year. Strenczewilk will be invited to campus in mid-April for a workshop residency that will culminate in an in-person staged reading, directed by Dr. Shannon Epplett, on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. (location to be announced). Follow The Crossroads Project on Facebook for updates on these events.

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO