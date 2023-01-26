Read full article on original website
illinoisstate.edu
The Crossroads Project announces winner of the 2023 Diverse Voices Playwriting Initiative
The Crossroads Project has selected Marty Strenczewilk’s play Pink Man, or, The Only Indian in the Room as the winner of the 2023 Diverse Voices Playwriting Initiative, a new play development program for BIPOC playwrights organized by the Illinois State University School of Theatre and Dance. A group of volunteer readers comprising students, faculty, staff, and community members evaluated over 90 submissions this year. Strenczewilk will be invited to campus in mid-April for a workshop residency that will culminate in an in-person staged reading, directed by Dr. Shannon Epplett, on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. (location to be announced). Follow The Crossroads Project on Facebook for updates on these events.
illinoisstate.edu
Resource rich: Spring 2023 Student Success series
Illinois State University is a vibrant campus that offers students multitudes of possibilities. Sometimes navigating all the options available to students can be a challenge. This spring, the CAST Connections Student Success Center, Milner Library, and University College’s Julia N. Visor Center are collaborating with others on campus to highlight ways for students to enhance their journey at Illinois State. Throughout the semester, College of Applied Science and Technology (CAST) students will have the opportunity to attend events showcasing various ways to engage with campus support for their personal and academic success:
illinoisstate.edu
Something for everyone: Event Management, Dining, and Hospitality offers inclusive dining options
Illinois State University dining facilities offer a vast array of foods and flavors for every appetite—and for every diet. In a 2022 survey of Illinois State student meal plan holders, approximately 8% of respondents—nearly 500 students—self-identified as having a food allergy. Illinois State’s Department of Event Management, Dining, and Hospitality (EMDH) meets those students’ needs by providing resources and services that allow them to safely enjoy the many dining options available.
illinoisstate.edu
Early Childhood Education Workforce Program hosting spring information sessions
The Illinois State University Early Childhood Education (ECE)-Online Workforce Program staff are providing virtual information sessions to prospective students during the spring 2023 semester. The 100% online program is designed for individuals currently working with children birth through five years of age with an associate’s degree, Gateway Level 4, and...
illinoisstate.edu
The Loyola Project screening at CEFCU Arena, February 14
In honor of Black History Month, the documentary, The Loyola Project, will be screening at CEFCU Arena on February 14 at 6:30 p.m., with arena doors opening at 6 p.m. The screening is free and open to the public. The Loyola Project is a 2022 documentary film about the 1963...
