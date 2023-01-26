Read full article on original website
Speeding 19-year-old driver killed after vehicle hydroplanes, crashes in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash after her vehicle hydroplaned in a patch of standing water and crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. The single-car crash was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. Fairfield police determined the woman, a Fairfield resident, was traveling east in a vehicle on the partially flooded road when she lost control and hit the pole. Investigators said speed unsafe for the wet conditions is likely the primary reason for the crash. The name of the woman who died was not immediately available. Fairfield police encourage drivers to take special precautions out on the roads amid this week's stormy weather.
Illinois man lights house on fire after fight with girlfriend: police
An Illinois man allegedly set a spare bedroom on fire with gasoline after a fight with his girlfriend, according to the Joliet Police Department.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
High school junior dies after cardiac arrest during class
A high school junior died this month after suddenly entering cardiac arrest at the start of a school day. Blaze Jacobs, 17, went into cardiac arrest shortly after classes began on Monday, Jan. 9 at Western Brown High School in Mount Orab, Ohio. He died after being rushed to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, local news outlet WLWT reported.
Up to 50 vehicles involved in Wisconsin pileup amid whiteout conditions
At least two dozen were injured in the chain-reaction crash on Friday as bursts of heavy snowfall dropped visibility to less than a quarter mile. Dozens of vehicles were involved in a pileup on Interstates-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin, on Friday, Jan. 27, amid heavy snowfall in the area.
Taylorville High School employee pleads guilty to possession of methamphetamine
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Taylorville High School employee who was investigated for using drugs while on duty has pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. Adam Cherry came under investigation in January of 2022 when the Taylorville School District was tipped off about an employee using drugs while on duty at the school.
Illinois State Police enforcing state’s gun ban, reveal one case under investigation
(The Center Square) – Illinois State Police say they took enforcement action against a business for openly advertising the sale of newly banned weapons, but no additional information was provided. In a YouTube video Friday, gun-rights advocate Todd Vandermyde revealed he’d been told that the state is taking actions to enforce the state’s ban on certain semiautomatic guns and magazines. “It appears that there was a gun shop that was...
Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
Cause of sickening of 22 Illinois prison workers still a mystery after testing rules out drugs
The investigation into what caused staff and inmates to become sick and require medical attention Wednesday at the John A. Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro remains ongoing.
Man breaks down after fight with girlfriend, goes to bedroom with gasoline and sets him on fire
The man had such a quarrel with his girlfriend that the man got angry and went to the garage without thinking anything and picked up gasoline from there and brought it to the bedroom .
