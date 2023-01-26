Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
iheart.com
'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo's Hair Bigger Than Ever In Latest Post
Theresa Caputo, the Long Island Medium, is well known for being able to communicate with people who have passed away, but she might be even better known for her hair. The TV star is instantly recognizable by her signature bouffant, but in a recent post on Instagram, her hair seems to have grown to heights never before seen.
Comments / 0