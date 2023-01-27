Read full article on original website
Marijuana REIT IIP Sued By Investors For Not Doing Proper Diligence On Its Investment
An investor group led by Michael Mallozzi is suing cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR over failed due diligence in its Kings Garden investment. The plaintiffs claim IIP misled investors, was incompetent and broke securities laws, writes Green Market Report’s Debra Borchardt. What happened?. Mallozzi sued IIP in April...
Exclusive: Shop Weed In A New Dimension, Earn NFTs & Rewards – WEEDAR Raises $1.5M To Upgrade Its AR
WEEDAR, a distribution ecosystem that mixes augmented reality (AR) – powered shopping and loyalty programs for cannabis brands, raised $1.5 million in a seed round. This funding was led by an anonymous private investor, bringing the company’s total fundraising to $2.3 million. The company plans to use these funds to expand and improve the existing feature set, and scale marketing.
Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Bitcoin Collapse 'Still Short' On Crypto Market: 'It Clearly Looks Manipulated, No Real Demand'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst who predicted the 2022 collapse of Bitcoin BTC/USD is still bearish despite the current rallying in crypto market. What Happened: ‘Capo of Crypto’ told his 713,000 followers on Twitter that he continues to be “short” on the current crypto market. This comes...
Sanofi Might Pull Down Shutters For Two Vaccine Plants In India
After Sanofi SA SNY failed to secure a UNICEF contract, the company is weighing closing operations at two of its vaccine-making facilities in Hyderabad, India, and plans to let go of all employees at the plants. The decision could affect about 800 employees, Reuters reported citing two familiar sources, out...
China's Nuclear Weapons Lab Used American Computer Chips Despite Export Ban: Report
The state-run China Academy of Engineering Physics (CAEP), one of China’s top nuclear weapons research institutes, has purchased U.S. computer chips despite its placement on a U.S. export blacklist in 1997. The institute has managed to procure the semiconductors made by companies such as Intel Corporation INTC and Nvidia...
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Colgate-Palmolive On Attractive Growth Opportunity
Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company CL from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target of $82. The analyst believes that a sharp recent stock pullback of nearly 10% in the last month, during which CL underperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 1,800 bps, offers a buying opportunity into a structurally attractive name.
Warren Buffett Backed Chinese EV Player BYD Sees Strong Jump In 2022 Profits
Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD Co, Ltd BYDDF BYDDY expects 2022 net profit of RMB 16 billion - RMB 17 billion ($2.37-$2.52 billion), up by 425.42% - 458.26% year-on-year with annual revenue exceeding RMB 420 billion. The explosive growth trajectory of the new energy vehicle industry, coupled with a...
'I Say, Move On': Cramer Prefers Nvidia Over This Cloud-Base Content Management Company Up 22%
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX is still a buy. "There’s so many people betting against it, and they’re wrong," he added. Analysts have a consensus Neutral rating on LHX, according to Benzinga analyst ratings data. When asked about Bausch...
Follow The Leader? Ford's EV Price Cuts Could Be In Response To Tesla
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA dominated the sub-sector of the automotive industry for years. Legacy automakers are increasing their focus on electric vehicles, which could put pressure on Tesla’s dominant market share. What Happened: Tesla made massive headlines when it announced price cuts on its electric vehicle models...
South African Gold Mining Stock AngloGold Ashanti Gets Upgraded, Gold Fields Downgraded
The SPDR Gold Trust GLD is up 15.8% since Oct. 1, and gold prices are approaching $2,000 per ounce for the first time since April 2022. On Monday, one gold miner analyst adjusted his coverage of South African gold miners and said investors should tread carefully in the region. The...
Why This Shopify Analyst Says 'A Premium Is Warranted' Following Price Increases And A Merchant Survey
Shopify Inc SHOP shares jumped last week after the company raised prices on all of its plans following 12 years of largely unchanged pricing. Roth Capital turned more positive on the stock in the wake of the price hikes. What Happened: Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi upgraded Shopify from Neutral...
Crypto Named After Musk's Pet Soars 19%, Beating Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains As Holders Vote To Burn $55M Tokens
FLOKI FLOKI/USD is surging over 19% in the last 24 hours, beating Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion FLOKI tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
Why These Analysts Are Warning Investors January Stock Market Rally 'Will Not Last'
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY is off to a strong start to 2023, and investors are hopeful that the stock market's 2022 struggles are now fully in the rearview mirror. Unfortunately, multiple market analysts are warning investors not to chase the recent market rally. Morgan Stanley's Take: On...
Mr. Beast Video Highlights Major Problem: Billions Will Need Eyecare According To Report
Mr. Beast, a famous YouTuber known for pulling off outlandish stunts and business ventures, released a video in which he paid for cataract surgery for 1,000 patients. In the video, titled “1,000 Blind People See For The First Time,” Mr. Beast — whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson — records patients' reactions after their life-changing surgery, and awards them thousands of dollars.
Lucid Stock Enters New Phase Following Buyout Rumors: What's Going On?
Lucid Group, Inc LCID was falling more than 6% on Monday after surging almost 100% at one point on Friday before settling up 43%. The start-up EV maker’s huge move to the upside and the plunge that followed caused the stock to be halted on a circuit breaker multiple times.
Xiaomi India Loses Key Leader Manu Jain
Manu Jain, who took credit for Xiaomi Corp XIACF XIACY set up and scale business in India, has left the company, joining a long list of high-profile departures at the local unit that is increasingly losing market share to rivals, including Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF. Jain, who led the...
US Stocks Open Lower; Nasdaq Down 1%
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.14% to 33,931.09 while the NASDAQ fell 1% to 11,504.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.54% to 4,048.50. Check This Out: 5...
Why Heart Test Laboratories Are Trading Higher By 136%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS shares surged 136% to $2.06 after Ascendant Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $3.30 price target. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD shares jumped 88.8% to $5.66 after the company announced it received notice of patent issuance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for vital signs sensors.
Amazon Likely For Margin Expansion From Moderating Shipping Cost Inefficiencies, Analyst Says Naming It Top Pick
Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained Amazon.com Inc AMZN with an Outperform and raised the price target from $142 to $171. The analyst previewed Amazon's 4Q22 results, likely for release on February 2. The analyst modeled a conservative GMV growth recalibrated OpEx, and updated FX. AMZN shares remain the analyst's...
Bitcoin's On-Chain NFTs Spark Controversy, Censorship Calls Among Developers
Bitcoin BTC/USD introduced NFTs that are stored entirely on its blockchain. These NFTs can hold up to 4MB of data, enabling the storage of short videos and even the Satoshi whitepaper on the blockchain. This has the potential to make Bitcoin a competitor to Ethereum ETH/USD, which currently dominates the...
