Benzinga

Exclusive: Shop Weed In A New Dimension, Earn NFTs & Rewards – WEEDAR Raises $1.5M To Upgrade Its AR

WEEDAR, a distribution ecosystem that mixes augmented reality (AR) – powered shopping and loyalty programs for cannabis brands, raised $1.5 million in a seed round. This funding was led by an anonymous private investor, bringing the company’s total fundraising to $2.3 million. The company plans to use these funds to expand and improve the existing feature set, and scale marketing.
Sanofi Might Pull Down Shutters For Two Vaccine Plants In India

After Sanofi SA SNY failed to secure a UNICEF contract, the company is weighing closing operations at two of its vaccine-making facilities in Hyderabad, India, and plans to let go of all employees at the plants. The decision could affect about 800 employees, Reuters reported citing two familiar sources, out...
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Colgate-Palmolive On Attractive Growth Opportunity

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company CL from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target of $82. The analyst believes that a sharp recent stock pullback of nearly 10% in the last month, during which CL underperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 1,800 bps, offers a buying opportunity into a structurally attractive name.
Warren Buffett Backed Chinese EV Player BYD Sees Strong Jump In 2022 Profits

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD Co, Ltd BYDDF BYDDY expects 2022 net profit of RMB 16 billion - RMB 17 billion ($2.37-$2.52 billion), up by 425.42% - 458.26% year-on-year with annual revenue exceeding RMB 420 billion. The explosive growth trajectory of the new energy vehicle industry, coupled with a...
Follow The Leader? Ford's EV Price Cuts Could Be In Response To Tesla

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA dominated the sub-sector of the automotive industry for years. Legacy automakers are increasing their focus on electric vehicles, which could put pressure on Tesla’s dominant market share. What Happened: Tesla made massive headlines when it announced price cuts on its electric vehicle models...
Mr. Beast Video Highlights Major Problem: Billions Will Need Eyecare According To Report

Mr. Beast, a famous YouTuber known for pulling off outlandish stunts and business ventures, released a video in which he paid for cataract surgery for 1,000 patients. In the video, titled “1,000 Blind People See For The First Time,” Mr. Beast — whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson — records patients' reactions after their life-changing surgery, and awards them thousands of dollars.
Xiaomi India Loses Key Leader Manu Jain

Manu Jain, who took credit for Xiaomi Corp XIACF XIACY set up and scale business in India, has left the company, joining a long list of high-profile departures at the local unit that is increasingly losing market share to rivals, including Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF. Jain, who led the...
US Stocks Open Lower; Nasdaq Down 1%

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.14% to 33,931.09 while the NASDAQ fell 1% to 11,504.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.54% to 4,048.50. Check This Out: 5...
Why Heart Test Laboratories Are Trading Higher By 136%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS shares surged 136% to $2.06 after Ascendant Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $3.30 price target. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD shares jumped 88.8% to $5.66 after the company announced it received notice of patent issuance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for vital signs sensors.

