Mr. Beast, a famous YouTuber known for pulling off outlandish stunts and business ventures, released a video in which he paid for cataract surgery for 1,000 patients. In the video, titled “1,000 Blind People See For The First Time,” Mr. Beast — whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson — records patients' reactions after their life-changing surgery, and awards them thousands of dollars.

