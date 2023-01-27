ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

UNT sticks together late, pulls away for win over UTSA

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N93P7_0kT5Vf6m00
Buy Now North Texas players huddle up during the Mean Green's win over UTSA on Thursday night at the Super Pit. Jacob McCready/For the DRC

North Texas 63, UTSA 59

North Texas was back in a familiar position Thursday night in the second half of its game against UTSA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
National Weather Force

Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through Wednesday

National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Texas, which does include the Dallas-Fort Forth forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Famed BBQ Restaurant Headed to Fort Worth

The famed restaurant Terry Black’s Barbecue will be opening a new location in Fort Worth. Mark Black confirmed that he and his brother, Mike, will open the new restaurant at 2926 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth, in 2024 and also open a new location in Waco sometime in the future, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Black Cowboys Ride into History at the African American Museum, Dallas

At the African American Museum in Dallas, visitors learn the American Old West was really the Black West. “Black Cowboys: An American Story” expands the story of Hollywood’s favorite heroes to include the Black men and women who worked on the cattle drives and ranches. The exhibition is on view at the Fair Park museum through April 15.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

4 local hospitals in Frisco work to grow services

See details on four Frisco hospitals planning to expand their facilities and grow their offerings. (Courtesy Baylor Scott & White Health) Frisco hospitals plan to expand their facilities and grow their offerings in the coming years and have already made headway on some projects. Below is a roundup of some projects underway or recently completed at Frisco hospitals.
FRISCO, TX
CW33

Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Protest Held in Dallas Amid Release of Tyre Nichols Assault Video

A protest was underway in Dallas Friday night in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, a man who died three days after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee during a traffic stop. Dallas-based advocacy group the Next Generation Action Network announced Friday they planned to gather with...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Greyhound bus runs over, kills homeless woman in downtown Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Greyhound bus ran over a homeless woman, killing her in downtown Dallas. It happened the morning of Jan. 27.Police said the bus, which was loaded with passengers, was headed for Monterrey, Mexico. It struck the woman after traveling only two blocks and turning a corner. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.Police didn't say what, if any charges the bus driver may face. 
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

As fracking increases in the Barnett Shale, Arlington city leaders avoid scrutiny

When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
ARLINGTON, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy