Is Man City vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Manchester City host Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round tonight in a clash of the Premier League’s title rivals.

A place in the fifth round of the FA Cup is what is at stake tonight, but the match will also serve as a preview of the battles that may define the title race.

Arsenal hold a five-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League table but Mikel Arteta has yet to face Pep Guardiola’s team this season.

City thrashed Chelsea to reach the fourth round while Arsenal cruised past Oxford United last time out. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Man City vs Arsenal?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Friday 27 January at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

How can I watch Man City vs Arsenal?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 7:30pm, as well as online on the ITV X platform.

Confirmed line-ups

Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Arsenal XI: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka, Vieira; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard

Odds

Man City: 5/6

Draw: 16/5

Arsenal: 33/10

Prediction

Man City will have the advantage if Guardiola and Arteta make changes, as the Premier League champions have the edge over the challengers in terms of squad depth. Arteta may also want to wait until the Premier League clashes to reveal his true tactical hand, which should also offer City the advantage. Man City 2-1 Arsenal