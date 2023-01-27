Man City vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture tonight

Manchester City host Arsenal in the FA Cup tonight as Pep Guardiola faces Mikel Arteta for the first time this season.

A former assistant to Guardiola at City, Arteta has turned Arsenal into title favourites this season and the Gunners hold a five-point lead at the top of the table.

With a crucial double-header against defending champions City to come, tonight’s clash in the FA Cup could serve as a preview of the battles that may define the title race.

Guardiola has won his last five matches against Arsenal - but his last defeat to Arteta came in the FA Cup semi-finals in 2020, when the Gunners went on to lift the cup. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Man City vs Arsenal?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Friday 27 January at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

How can I watch Man City vs Arsenal?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 7:30pm, as well as online on the ITV X platform.

Confirmed line-ups

Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Arsenal XI: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka, Vieira; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard

Odds

Man City: 5/6

Draw: 16/5

Arsenal: 33/10

Prediction

Man City will have the advantage if Guardiola and Arteta make changes, as the Premier League champions have the edge over the challengers in terms of squad depth. Arteta may also want to wait until the Premier League clashes to reveal his true tactical hand, which should also offer City the advantage. Man City 2-1 Arsenal