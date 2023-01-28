ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5lkC_0kT5TplE00

The FA Cup continues this weekend with the fourth round of the competition. The third round saw nine Premier League teams eliminated, with Aston Villa’s home defeat to Stevenage among the big upsets.

The action will begin on Friday night with Premier League leaders Arsenal travelling to title rivals Manchester City in a heavyweight clash.

National League leaders Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left.

They face Sheffield United at the Racecourse Ground, while Accrington Stanley will also be plotting an upset when they face Leeds United at Saturday lunchtime.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The draw for the next round will take place on Monday 30 January from 7pm GMT. The draw will take place during the One Show on BBC One, and ahead of the clash between Derby and West Ham.

Are there replays in the fourth round?

Yes, if matches finish as a draw after 90 minutes, the tie will go to a replay. The replays will need to be staged before the fifth round, which will be held in midweek from Tuesday 28 February to Thursday 2 March.

What are the draw numbers?

  • 1 Preston North End or Tottenham Hotspur
  • 2 Southampton or Blackpool
  • 3 Wrexham or Sheffield United
  • 4 Ipswich Town or Burnley
  • 5 Manchester United or Reading
  • 6 Luton Town or Grimsby Town
  • 7 Derby County or West Ham United
  • 8 Stoke City or Stevenage
  • 9 Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City
  • 10 Walsall or Leicester City
  • 11 Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town
  • 12 Manchester City or Arsenal
  • 13 Bristol City or West Bromwich Albion
  • 14 Brighton & Hove Albion or Liverpool
  • 15 Fulham or Sunderland
  • 16 Accrington Stanley or Leeds United

What matches are on TV this weekend?

Friday

Manchester City v Arsenal, 20:00 - live on ITV1, ITVX.

Saturday

Accrington Stanley v Leeds United, 12:30 - live on BBC One

Walsall v Leicester City, 12:30 - live on Red Button

Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur, 18:00 - live on BBC One

Manchester United v Reading, 20:00 - live on ITV4

Sunday

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool, 13:30 - live on ITV1

Wrexham v Sheffield United, 16:30 - live on BBC One

Monday

Derby County v West Ham United, 19:45 - live on ITV4

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man Utd vs Nottm Forest LIVE: Carabao Cup latest score and goal updates as Rashford and Sancho on bench

Manchester United will book a place at Wembley if they avoid losing to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight. The Red Devils did the damage in the first leg thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford,Wout Weghorst, and Bruno Fernandes who helped Erik ten Hag’s men to a 3-0 win.The manager has been quite vocal about his desire to bring silverware back to Old Trafford and the Carabao Cup is United’s best chance at winning a trophy for the first time since 2017. Attempting to stop them are Nottingham Forest but it would take a remarkable comeback from...
The Independent

Moises Caicedo back in Brighton training after failing to secure transfer

Wantaway Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move before the transfer deadline.The Seagulls rejected two bids from Premier League rivals Arsenal for the Ecuador international, while Chelsea were also reportedly interested.Caicedo last week informed Albion he wished to leave in an open letter posted on social media, prompting the club to give him time off until after the transfer widow closed on Tuesday evening. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moisés...
The Independent

Xavi teaches son Barca anthem and Brady re-retires – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 1.FootballXavi taught his son the Barca anthem.My coach 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/0pihTED459— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 1, 2023Anthony Gordon savoured a special first few days on Tyneside.What a welcome! 🤍🖤My first few days in the Toon have been special… from the people in the city to the fans in the stadium, everyone has been so welcoming. Can’t wait to play in front of you all & cheer on the boys at...
The Independent

I’m already feeling better – Antonio Conte’s gallbladder surgery goes well

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte says surgery to remove his gallbladder has “gone well” as he starts a spell of recovery.Spurs announced on Wednesday morning the 53-year-old Italian had recently been taken ill with “severe abdominal pain”, which was diagnosed as cholecystitis and would need an operation.The procedure has now taken place, and Conte is set for a period away from work to recuperate. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial)“Thank you for your lovely messages, my...
The Independent

Gerwyn Price ready for the flak in Premier League with ear defenders prohibited

Gerwyn Price is ready to put up with possible crowd abuse in the Premier League after confirming he will not be wearing ear defenders again.The Welshman caused a stir at the recent World Championship when he donned the accessory midway through his quarter-final defeat to Gabriel Clemens after the boisterous Alexandra Palace crowd starting getting to him.It did not do the trick as he surprisingly went out before threatening never to play the event again.Price, who regularly attracts boos and jeers from the audience, is in action on Thursday night as he opens his Premier League campaign against Nathan Aspinall...
The Independent

Enzo Fernandez, Marcel Sabitzer and new FPL prices revealed

Enzo Fernandez is the record Premier League signing and could make his Chelsea debut on Friday against Fulham.Fantasy Premier League players will be assessing whether to add the Argentina international, with GW22 kicking off early.With Jorginho’s departure to Arsenal and the enormous investment made in the World Cup winner, just a few training sessions and Fernandez could tempt Graham Potter into starting him against the Whites.At just £5.0m, Fernandez is a cheap option and with three goals and seven assists across 26 Liga and Champions League group stage and qualifying matches for Benfica, there is certainly potential value here.The...
The Independent

Wales rugby choirs banned from signing ‘Delilah’ at Principality Stadium

Choirs have been banned from singing the Tom Jones hit ‘Delilah’ during their performances on rugby international matchdays at the Principality Stadium.The song’s lyrics include reference to a woman being murdered by her jealous partner.The Welsh Rugby Union – the governing body which has recently been hit by sexism and discrimination allegations – took the song off its half-time entertainment and music playlist during Test matches in 2015.And guest choirs have also been asked not to feature the song.All the things they need to do and they do that first….😶— Louis Rees-Zammit ⚡️ (@LouisReesZammit) February 1, 2023“Delilah will not feature...
The Independent

Johnny Sexton holds no grudge against Warren Gatland after painful Lions snub

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton insists he does not hold a grudge against Wales head coach Warren Gatland regarding his painful British and Irish Lions snub.Fly-half Sexton was devastated to be overlooked for the 2021 tour of South Africa and will come up against Lions boss Gatland for the first time since in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener in Cardiff.He has impressively responded to that major disappointment – leading his country to a Triple Crown, an historic series success in New Zealand and the top of the world rankings during the past 12 months.The 37-year-old, who on Wednesday trained without a...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
332K+
Post
538M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy