The FA Cup continues this weekend with the fourth round of the competition. The third round saw nine Premier League teams eliminated, with Aston Villa’s home defeat to Stevenage among the big upsets.

The action will begin on Friday night with Premier League leaders Arsenal travelling to title rivals Manchester City in a heavyweight clash.

National League leaders Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left.

They face Sheffield United at the Racecourse Ground, while Accrington Stanley will also be plotting an upset when they face Leeds United at Saturday lunchtime.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The draw for the next round will take place on Monday 30 January from 7pm GMT. The draw will take place during the One Show on BBC One, and ahead of the clash between Derby and West Ham.

Are there replays in the fourth round?

Yes, if matches finish as a draw after 90 minutes, the tie will go to a replay. The replays will need to be staged before the fifth round, which will be held in midweek from Tuesday 28 February to Thursday 2 March.

What are the draw numbers?

1 Preston North End or Tottenham Hotspur

2 Southampton or Blackpool

3 Wrexham or Sheffield United

4 Ipswich Town or Burnley

5 Manchester United or Reading

6 Luton Town or Grimsby Town

7 Derby County or West Ham United

8 Stoke City or Stevenage

9 Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

10 Walsall or Leicester City

11 Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town

12 Manchester City or Arsenal

13 Bristol City or West Bromwich Albion

14 Brighton & Hove Albion or Liverpool

15 Fulham or Sunderland

16 Accrington Stanley or Leeds United

What matches are on TV this weekend?

Friday

Manchester City v Arsenal, 20:00 - live on ITV1, ITVX.

Saturday

Accrington Stanley v Leeds United, 12:30 - live on BBC One

Walsall v Leicester City, 12:30 - live on Red Button

Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur, 18:00 - live on BBC One

Manchester United v Reading, 20:00 - live on ITV4

Sunday

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool, 13:30 - live on ITV1

Wrexham v Sheffield United, 16:30 - live on BBC One

Monday

Derby County v West Ham United, 19:45 - live on ITV4