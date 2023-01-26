The mRNA vaccines reduced risk of COVID-19 and related complications in children, with less risk of myocarditis than is associated with the infection. A meta-analysis of studies assessing over 10 million children vaccinated against COVID-19 affirmed that the mRNA vaccines reduced risk for both symptomatic and asymptomatic infection, severe illness requiring hospitalization, the complication of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), and with lower risk for myocarditis than is associated with the infection.

6 HOURS AGO