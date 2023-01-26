Read full article on original website
contagionlive.com
As US COVID-19 Vaccine Policy Pivots, CDC Publishes Prevention Measures for Immunocompromised
In the latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, authors offer some strategies to avoid SARS-CoV-2 infection in this patient population as well as the US government changes course on COVID-19 vaccine policy. In light of the emergent Omicron variants circulating across the United States as well as the FDA’s decision...
contagionlive.com
Assessment of 10 Million Vaccinated Children Affirms mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Safe, Effective
The mRNA vaccines reduced risk of COVID-19 and related complications in children, with less risk of myocarditis than is associated with the infection. A meta-analysis of studies assessing over 10 million children vaccinated against COVID-19 affirmed that the mRNA vaccines reduced risk for both symptomatic and asymptomatic infection, severe illness requiring hospitalization, the complication of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), and with lower risk for myocarditis than is associated with the infection.
contagionlive.com
Key Long COVID Symptoms Persist for Nearly 2 Years, But Many Return to Work
A new report tracking patients suggests that even those who return to work experience persistent symptoms. A new report suggests that two-thirds of people who have prolonged symptoms of COVID-19 are able to return to work by 22 months, though most continue to deal with effects of the disease. The...
contagionlive.com
Enoki Mushrooms Recalled Due to Listeria monocytogenes Outbreak
Utopia Foods, Inc., issued a voluntary recall after their imported Chinese enoki mushrooms tested positive for 2 strains of Listeria monocytogenes involved in an outbreak. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections found to be linked to enoki mushrooms distributed by Utopia Foods, Inc., of Glendale, New York.
contagionlive.com
“Long COVID” Caused by Hidden Viral Reservoirs
Patients suffering from post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, or “long COVID,” had virus-specific T cells that were more than 100 times higher than patients who fully recovered from COVID-19 infection. Surviving a COVID-19 infection is only half the battle. Approximately 20-30% of people who contract COVID-19 develop post-acute sequelae...
