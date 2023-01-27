Read full article on original website
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I am committed to providing much-needed health education around alcohol use and safety issues. One thing that isn’t talked about enough is the health and safety of older adults around alcohol use. Yes, it’s ok for older adults to drink in low quantities, but heavy usage is not safe for their physical and mental health. I have noticed that the people who read and comment on my educational articles have shared horror stories of older family members who really lost their quality of life due to heavy drinking. Of course, aging will always bring a normal decline, however, heavy drinking can seriously alter our older family members in unsafe and disturbing ways.
Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
(BPT) - Are you taking your nose for granted? Most people don’t think of their nose as a complex organ that plays a role in keeping you healthy, especially as you age. With aging, however, comes changes to the nose, particularly to its structure and its ability to do its job.
A 10-year study of Chinese adults over the age of 60, showed that a healthy lifestyle, in particular a nutritious diet, is associated with the slowing of memory decline in older people. The major new research published in The BMJ, showed that the benefits of healthy living were even seen...
KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. According to a new study, the most commonly consumed foods by Americans could increase their risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Q: Years ago, I slept like a rock. Could my age be affecting my sleep?. A: It is well documented that adequate, quality sleep is necessary throughout your lifetime. The amount of sleep you need varies with age. Growing children need more sleep than adults. According to the National Institute...
A magic jab that kills - and prevents - brain cancer has been developed by scientists. The new jab provides fresh hope to the thousands of Brits diagnosed with the deadly disease each year. The treatment works by genetically editing cancer cells and transforming them into cancer killers and vaccines,...
Experts have devised a 12 step checklist they say people can use to reduce the risk of developing dementia.The vast majority of people are not doing enough to ward off dementia in later life, according to Alzheimer’s Research UK.The charity said it hoped to empower people to make choices to help reduce the risk of them developing the neurodegenerative disorder, which it referred to as the “most feared consequence of ageing”.Professor Jonathan Schott, chief medical officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said that only 30 per cent of people know that there is something that they can do to individually reduce...
Research has found exercise can have a positive impact on your memory and brain health. A new study linked vigorous exercise to improved memory, planning, and organization. Data suggests just 10 minutes a day can have a big impact. Experts have known for years about the physical benefits of exercise,...
A team from the University of Helsinki followed 68,000 people for up to 45 years, asking participants to fill out questionnaires about psychological symptoms.
A new study presents six healthy habits that may be able to delay these impairments if practiced consistently. Read more about the research findings here.
Dr. Daisy Sanchez is a doctor but she is also a TikTok influencer with millions of followers. According to an article in the Daily Dot, on December 30, 2022, Dr. Sanchez posted a video claiming that she was only making $12 per hour performing surgeries while a scrub tech (surgical technician) whose job involves setting up surgeries makes $80 per hour.
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
I wasn’t supposed to hear this, but I did. It sealed the deal for me. It was one of the reasons I had to finally leave my true love: ICU nursing. After 33 years as an ICU nurse, I knew it was time to go. I used to feel...
The hypertension drug rilmenidine has been shown to slow down aging in worms, an effect that in humans could hypothetically help us live longer and keep us healthier in our latter years. Rilmenidine was picked for this latest study because past research has shown it mimics the effects of caloric restriction on a cellular level. Reducing available energy while maintaining nutrition within the body has been shown to extend lifespans in several animal models. Whether this translates to human biology, or is a potential risk to our health, is a topic of ongoing debate. Finding ways to achieve the same benefits without...
In the hunt for the elixir of immortality, scientists might have cracked one piece of the code. A new study revealed a cancer drug could increase the longevity of life – albeit, by just three years. The findings, published in the journal Nature Aging, studied the effects of the drug on mice, which may reveal novel uses for the therapy in humans. “Aging is not only about lifespan but also about quality of life,” Dr. Chris Hedges, lead author of the study and a research fellow at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, said in a statement. “Therefore, we were pleased to...
Exercise is beneficial for people with osteoarthritis of the knee, which causes pain, stiffness and swelling. In a study, folks who exercised longer and harder three times a week reaped the most benefit during sports. That suggests that a high-dose exercise program might be better for athletes and weekend warriors,...
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
A person’s life expectancy after a mini stroke reduces by around 4% in the first year following the attack in comparison to people who have not had one. In the following 9 years, life expectancy reduces by 20%. These statistics come from a. A mini stroke, or transient ischemic...
