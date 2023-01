USC will feature a powerful conversation Wednesday inspired by the revolutionary PBS series “SOUL!” and its recent documentary, “Mr. SOUL!”. “‘Mr. SOUL!’ Is a love letter to Black culture, Black joy, Black love and Black lives,” said Melissa Haizlip, the Emmy nominated and Peabody Award winning producer, writer and director of “Mr. SOUL!””When people watch the documentary, I hope they come away feeling inspired, as if they’ve gotten to meet an unsung hero named Ellis Haizlip, and discovered a hidden gem called ‘SOUL!’” Melissa Haizlip is also the niece of the renowned Ellis Haizlip.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO