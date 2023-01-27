INFORMATION AS OF: MONDAY, JANUARY 30TH at 5:25pm (MOUNTAIN) There is a winter storm forecast for the High Plains Thursday night into Friday morning. Although the storm will be short lived, it is expected to bring snow and frigid temperatures. At Rooney Moon Broadcasting, we’ll be on-air on your favorite radio stations and digital streams with the latest updates on closures and delays. Be safe, stay warm, and keep listening for more details.

PORTALES, NM ・ 19 HOURS AGO