Brunswick, ME

hnibnews.com

Maine HS Hockey – Class A Top 7: #1 Falmouth Has Impressive Week

No. 1 Falmouth had a easy week, earning a 10-0 win over Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills and defeating Bangor 6-0. The Navigators visit Lewiston Wednesday and Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble on Saturday. No. 2 Edward Little defeated St. Dom’s 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday. The Red Eddies travel to face South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete this coming...
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks

ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
ORONO, ME
WPFO

UMaine's Mahaney Dome collapses under rain and snow

ORONO (BDN) -- The Mahaney Dome, an indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono, collapsed Thursday under the weight of water and snow in the middle of the dome. No one was injured, according to Senior Associate Athletic Director Tyson McHatten. “Seems to happen every year,” McHatten...
ORONO, ME
WMTW

Dangerous cold arrives in Maine late week

This past month of January has defined winter to be close to nonexistent temperature wise across the region. Around 23 out of 31 days this month have been warmer than average, if Monday verifies above freezing, which it likely will. We look to end January on a record note for at least Portland since records began. On the other hand, we look forward to the beginning of February, which looks to bring the coldest air of the season, and perhaps the coldest in some years if trends hold.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse

Bailey Pennell digs for quahogs, also known as hard clams, in Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
FREEPORT, ME
Q106.5

Greater Bangor Will Get the Country’s 1st 3D-Printed Neighborhood

A neighborhood of recyclable 3D-printed BioHomes is planned for the Greater Bangor area to help alleviate the affordable housing challenge. Remember the pictures of that futuristic-looking house made by the University of Maine's 3D printer that I shared in November? Between the creamy brown surfaces and the curved walls, it looked like something out of a science fiction movie. I loved it. And the fact that it was made entirely of wood fibers and bio-resins just made it more appealing. It's the first of its kind in the world, printed on the world's largest 3D printer, located at the University of Maine. I wondered, at the time, if BioHome3D was an experiment or if it was something that would be put to use in everyday life.
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29

Happy Friday, everyone! This weekend, there are plenty of things to do around Maine, and there are some fun things going on that you might want to take the kids to. There are a couple of fishing derbies, a Winterfest, a craft fair, and more. If you are having an event or know of an upcoming event, you can email me the details and I will make sure to mention it. Have a great weekend.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mainer only needs one wheel to travel to Florida

WELLS (WGME) - We've seen cyclists complete these impressive treks along the east coast, but one Mainer is nearly finished doing it on just one wheel. 20-year-old Avery Seuter of Wells completed 2,400 miles from Maine to Florida on a unicycle. He left Wells on September 8th and rode all...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Heavy, wet snow causes athletic domes in Maine to collapse

PORTLAND, Maine — Two athletic domes in Maine have collapsed under the weight of heavy, wet snow from multiple winter storms within a week. The indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono collapsed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Tyson McHatten, senior associate athletic director...
ORONO, ME
earnthenecklace.com

Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?

The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Standish teen pulls 100-pound sled 30 miles to raise awareness for veterans' issues

A Standish teen raised awareness for veterans' issues on Saturday by pulling a 100-pound sled from East End Beach in Portland all the way to Sebago Lake on his own. Sixteen-year-old Xavier Freebairn-Lopes pulled the sled of ice fishing gear as part of his Eagle Scout project called Operation Ice Eagle, which will see him and his father build a handicapped-accessible ice fishing shelter for disabled veterans. The gear is intended for the veterans to enjoy the lake.
STANDISH, ME
92 Moose

The Inside Scoop On The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival

One of the great things about living in Maine is the sheer number of festivals we have in the state. We have festivals centered around blueberries, potatoes, whoopie pies, clams... And, they are all great in their own way. You could really spend the majority of the year stopping by a different festival each weekend.
ROCKLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market

The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine GOP elects new party chair

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican party has a new leader. In Augusta on Saturday, the Maine GOP elected former state Rep. Joel Stetkis to serve as chair. Stetkis is a builder from Canaan who served four consecutive terms in the Maine House. Stetkis, a former Maine House assistant...
MAINE STATE

