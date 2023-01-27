Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Class AA, A, B, C and D Northern Maine Basketball Heal Point Standings as of January 29
With a week and a half left in the regular season, here are the Class AA, A, B, C and D Northern Maine Girls and Boys Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of January 29. Best of luck to all the teams!. CLASS AA Girls. CLASS AA...
Maine HS Hockey – Class A Top 7: #1 Falmouth Has Impressive Week
No. 1 Falmouth had a easy week, earning a 10-0 win over Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills and defeating Bangor 6-0. The Navigators visit Lewiston Wednesday and Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble on Saturday. No. 2 Edward Little defeated St. Dom’s 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday. The Red Eddies travel to face South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete this coming...
Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks
ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
Owner of Arcadia in Portland Fakes British Accent During TV Interview
Arcadia, the very popular arcade bar on Congress Street in Portland, was host to the best pinball players in Maine in the International Flipper Pinball Associaton's Maine State Pinball Championship. That's a lot of words there, but in simple terms, the best 16 pinball players in Maine, as ranked by...
UMaine's Mahaney Dome collapses under rain and snow
ORONO (BDN) -- The Mahaney Dome, an indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono, collapsed Thursday under the weight of water and snow in the middle of the dome. No one was injured, according to Senior Associate Athletic Director Tyson McHatten. “Seems to happen every year,” McHatten...
Dangerous cold arrives in Maine late week
This past month of January has defined winter to be close to nonexistent temperature wise across the region. Around 23 out of 31 days this month have been warmer than average, if Monday verifies above freezing, which it likely will. We look to end January on a record note for at least Portland since records began. On the other hand, we look forward to the beginning of February, which looks to bring the coldest air of the season, and perhaps the coldest in some years if trends hold.
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse
Bailey Pennell digs for quahogs, also known as hard clams, in Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
Greater Bangor Will Get the Country’s 1st 3D-Printed Neighborhood
A neighborhood of recyclable 3D-printed BioHomes is planned for the Greater Bangor area to help alleviate the affordable housing challenge. Remember the pictures of that futuristic-looking house made by the University of Maine's 3D printer that I shared in November? Between the creamy brown surfaces and the curved walls, it looked like something out of a science fiction movie. I loved it. And the fact that it was made entirely of wood fibers and bio-resins just made it more appealing. It's the first of its kind in the world, printed on the world's largest 3D printer, located at the University of Maine. I wondered, at the time, if BioHome3D was an experiment or if it was something that would be put to use in everyday life.
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29
Happy Friday, everyone! This weekend, there are plenty of things to do around Maine, and there are some fun things going on that you might want to take the kids to. There are a couple of fishing derbies, a Winterfest, a craft fair, and more. If you are having an event or know of an upcoming event, you can email me the details and I will make sure to mention it. Have a great weekend.
Mainer only needs one wheel to travel to Florida
WELLS (WGME) - We've seen cyclists complete these impressive treks along the east coast, but one Mainer is nearly finished doing it on just one wheel. 20-year-old Avery Seuter of Wells completed 2,400 miles from Maine to Florida on a unicycle. He left Wells on September 8th and rode all...
Breathtaking Central Maine Home Has Serious B&B Possibilities
There are hundreds, if not thousands, of amazing homes in Central Maine. They come in all sizes, styles, and ages. However, there is no denying that some of the best homes are the more mature ones. For example, this classic colonial in Manchester, Maine. The home, which covers about 6,000...
Heavy, wet snow causes athletic domes in Maine to collapse
PORTLAND, Maine — Two athletic domes in Maine have collapsed under the weight of heavy, wet snow from multiple winter storms within a week. The indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono collapsed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Tyson McHatten, senior associate athletic director...
Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?
The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
For Maine island communities, sea level rise isn’t a future threat — it’s here now
It's a sunny and unseasonably mild January morning as Linnell Mather, George Kendrick and Margaret Qualey gathered in what they describe as part of Vinalhaven's unofficial community center: a public parking lot. "You know, so we're all parked here — there's George and Laura,” said Mather, who has lived on...
Popular Taste of Maine Restaurant in Woolwich Sets Opening Date for 45th Season
Today I was really craving seafood. My mouth was watering thinking of a nice, big plate of fried shrimp and scallops with a side of cole slaw and a roll. Or better yet, a giant lobster roll with big chunks of lobster meat covered in mayo. It totally makes me think of summer right in the dead of winter.
Standish teen pulls 100-pound sled 30 miles to raise awareness for veterans' issues
A Standish teen raised awareness for veterans' issues on Saturday by pulling a 100-pound sled from East End Beach in Portland all the way to Sebago Lake on his own. Sixteen-year-old Xavier Freebairn-Lopes pulled the sled of ice fishing gear as part of his Eagle Scout project called Operation Ice Eagle, which will see him and his father build a handicapped-accessible ice fishing shelter for disabled veterans. The gear is intended for the veterans to enjoy the lake.
An Open Apology to ‘Daryl’ at the L.L.Bean Store in Freeport, Maine
What I want and you've got (forgiveness) may be hard to handle. But here it goes. I apologize in advance for the tardiness of this apology. It’s been roughly 30 years since I behaved childishly in your presence at L.L. Bean in Freeport, Maine. It had been a long...
The Inside Scoop On The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival
One of the great things about living in Maine is the sheer number of festivals we have in the state. We have festivals centered around blueberries, potatoes, whoopie pies, clams... And, they are all great in their own way. You could really spend the majority of the year stopping by a different festival each weekend.
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
Maine GOP elects new party chair
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican party has a new leader. In Augusta on Saturday, the Maine GOP elected former state Rep. Joel Stetkis to serve as chair. Stetkis is a builder from Canaan who served four consecutive terms in the Maine House. Stetkis, a former Maine House assistant...
