Delaware State

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appoquinimink 60, Cape Henlopen 54

Delmarva Christian 68, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 31

Lake Forest 45, Milford 36

MOT Charter 54, Delaware Military Academy 47

Mt. Pleasant 61, Thomas McKean 29

Newark 44, Early College 37

Polytech 72, Woodbridge 50

Sanford 52, Tatnall 35

St. Georges Tech 57, Howard School of Technology 50

William Penn 70, Alexis I. duPont 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

