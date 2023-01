“Untapped potential” was the phrase CEO and Founder of Biggest Fan Consulting Brandon Kaiser used to describe the South Florida basketball’s student section. The SoFlo Rodeo student section has been growing since its introduction in November. The backbone behind it has been Kaiser’s company that USF Athletics hired to instill the beginning of what could be the student experience Bulls fans have been yearning for.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO