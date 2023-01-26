Read full article on original website
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Security Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Puts Trump’s Conspiracy to Bed
A 911 call, security footage, and dramatic body-cam video capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, disproving a slew of ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories that abounded after the attack in October. Newly released security footage showed alleged attacker David...
Aussie Paper Boycotts Play After Producers Block White Critics
The producers of an Australian production of Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner banned white critics from reviewing the play, so one of the country’s top newspapers decided not to send anyone at all. The arts editor for Melbourne’s The Age, Elizabeth Flux, derided the producers’ decision as misguided, arguing it “promotes tokenism, undermines the health of the critical landscape” and disservices critics and audiences. The play—written by Black playwright Jasmine Lee-Jones—involves two Black women who set off a social media firestorm after they call out Jenner for her privilege. The producers—neither of whom are people of color, Flux wrote—said requiring that reviewers be people of color was meant, in part, to force media organizations to increase representation on their teams. “We need greater diversity across all levels of media, from editors through to writers,” Flux responded in an op-ed. “However, a commitment to diversity doesn’t mean having people only critique work that matches up with their skin color or their sexuality or their gender.”
Israel Responsible for Drone Attack on Iranian Defense Compound, Report Says
Israel was responsible for the drone strike on an Iranian defense compound on Saturday night, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal. Three drones targeted a munitions compound in the city of Isfahan, with two of them exploding on the facility’s roof while the third was shot down by Iranian forces. “Such actions cannot impact the determination and intent of our experts for peaceful nuclear progress,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a statement, according to the government news service PadDolat. The attack was the first strike on Iranian facilities under re-elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has seemingly continued the shadow war enacted by his predecessor. It also followed the largest joint exercise between U.S. and Israeli military forces, which brought 7,500 soldiers together to test their capabilities in the event of an attack on Iran.
Trio of Eastern European Gang Members Charged in Plot to Kill Iran Critic in NYC
Three men have been arrested for plotting to kill journalist and human rights activist Masih Alinejad, the Justice Department announced Friday. Alinejad, who is Iranian-American, has been an outspoken critic against the Islamic Republic of Iran and a frequent target of threats. The arrested men—Rafat Amirov, Polad Omarov and Khalid Mehdiyev—are allegedly part of an Eastern European criminal organization connected to Iran. Mehdiyev was arrested last summer after cops found him in Alinejad’s New York City neighborhood with a loaded AK-47, according to the feds, who said all three men were tasked with killing Alinejad. Since 2020, Iranian intel officials and assets had been plotting to snatch Alinejad in the U.S. and bring her back to Iran to “silence her criticism of the regime,” the DOJ said in a statement. The trio have been charged with murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and money laundering conspiracy, while Mehdiyev has also been charged with unlawful possession of a defaced firearm.
Why Merrick Garland Should Fire Special Counsel Durham Now
Attorney General Merrick Garland should fire special counsel John Durham. Durham, a previously well-respected United States Attorney for Connecticut, was assigned in 2019 by Trump’s Attorney General William Barr to review the origins of the so-called Russia probe—Crossfire Hurricane—that became the Mueller special counsel investigation. As reported...
U.S. Air Force General Warns of Impending War With China over Taiwan
A U.S. Air Force General projected that China will try to take control of Taiwan leading to a declaration of war from the U.S. within the next two years. “I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me [sic] will fight in 2025,” Mike Minihan, a four-star General and the head of the Air Mobility Command, wrote in a memo to his officers that was obtained by NBC News. A U.S. defense official told NBC News, “These comments are not representative of the department’s view on China.” Minihan is known for incendiary speech, particularly about China: In October, he gave a keynote address at an aerospace industry conference, saying in part that the country is “tailor-making an air force to kill you.” “Lethality matters most,” he said. “When you can kill your enemy, every part of your life is better. Your food tastes better. Your marriage is stronger.”
