Vox
Trump struggled with identity at his first public campaign stop
Ben Jacobs is a political reporter at Vox, based in Washington, DC. Ben has covered three presidential campaigns, as well as Capitol Hill, the White House, and the Supreme Court. His writing has appeared in publications including New York magazine, the Atlantic, and the Washington Examiner. COLUMBIA, South Carolina —...
Kevin McCarthy Fact Checked With Trump's Massive Addition to National Debt
The former president added nearly 25 percent to the national debt during his four years in office.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
Daily Beast
Trump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for $49M Over Interview Recordings
Donald Trump filed a $49 million lawsuit Monday against the journalist Bob Woodward, with the former president claiming he never granted permission for Woodward to release the recordings of their interviews as part of an audiobook. In the 31-page complaint, which also names Simon & Schuster Inc. and parent company Paramount Global as defendants, Trump insists that he never agreed to allow the “raw” audio tapes of 19 interviews he gave Woodward in 2019 and 2020 to be sold to the public. “This case centers on Mr. Woodward’s systematic usurpation, manipulation, and exploitation of audio of President Trump,” the lawsuit states, allowing that Trump consented to Woodward recording him “for the sole purpose of a book.” The interviews were used by Woodward for his 2020 book Rage, with the veteran journalist going on to release an audiobook of the interviews, called The Trump Tapes, in Oct. 22. Trump’s Monday lawsuit seeks at least $49,980,000 in damages.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Daily Beast
Trump ‘More Angry’ Than Ever at 2024 Campaign Kickoff
Donald Trump hopped from New Hampshire to South Carolina this weekend on the first stops in his 2024 presidential bid. After announcing his candidacy over two months ago, the former president reportedly spent most of the intervening time in Florida. In an appearance at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee’s annual meeting in Salem, Trump took shots at the Democratic National Committee’s decision to award South Carolina the coveted first primary slot. “From the very beginning, I’ve strongly defended New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status,” he said, adding he’s been the state’s “defender.” Lambasting critics who have called attention to his lack of a physical campaigning presence, Trump said, “I’m more angry now and I’m more committed now than I ever was.”
Daily Beast
‘We’ll Win’: Schumer Touts Plan for Debt Ceiling Battle
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is preparing to go head-to-head with House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as the mid-year debt ceiling deadline approaches fast. After House Republicans demanded spending cuts in exchange for raising the ceiling, Schumer outlined what he thinks will be Dems’ winning response. “Unfortunately, [McCarthy] let a group of very extreme people, he gave them the tools” he told Politico. “The plan is to get our Republican colleagues in the House to understand they’re flirting with disaster and hurting the American people. And to let the American people understand that as well. And I think we’ll win.” If Congress can’t agree on a way to increase the ceiling, the U.S. wouldn’t be able to take on more debt and would be headed for a disastrous default. “No hostage-taking, no brinkmanship,” Schumer demanded. However, McCarthy fired back, criticizing Schumer’s December plan to pass a year-end spending bill. “When was the last time he did a budget? So, he wants somebody to lift the debt ceiling, but he won’t tell the American people where he’ll spend money?” he said, according to Politico.
Daily Beast
MSNBC Host Confronts Matt Gaetz Over ‘Pardon’ Testimonies
MSNBC host Ari Melber confronted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) about the congressman’s denial that he sought a pardon beginning in December 2020 from then-President Donald Trump, asking him if those who testified under oath claiming that he requested one are all just making it up. “We’ve got multiple people...
Daily Beast
Israel Responsible for Drone Attack on Iranian Defense Compound, Report Says
Israel was responsible for the drone strike on an Iranian defense compound on Saturday night, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal. Three drones targeted a munitions compound in the city of Isfahan, with two of them exploding on the facility’s roof while the third was shot down by Iranian forces. “Such actions cannot impact the determination and intent of our experts for peaceful nuclear progress,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a statement, according to the government news service PadDolat. The attack was the first strike on Iranian facilities under re-elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has seemingly continued the shadow war enacted by his predecessor. It also followed the largest joint exercise between U.S. and Israeli military forces, which brought 7,500 soldiers together to test their capabilities in the event of an attack on Iran.
Daily Beast
The Liberal Case Against Public Unions
Derek Chauvin, the policeman who killed George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020, had a history of citizen complaints and was thought to be “tightly wound,” not a trait ideal for someone patrolling the streets with a deadly weapon. But under the police union’s collective bargaining agreement, the police commissioner lacked the authority to dismiss Derek Chauvin, or even to reassign him.
Daily Beast
Republicans Are Desperate to Cut Spending. They Can't Agree on What.
When Republicans took control of the House this November—and took back some control over the federal budget—they did so with a promise of widespread cuts to government spending. But as those conversations have started developing between members on Capitol Hill, a less catchy reality is coming into light:...
Daily Beast
Retired Air Force Intel Boss Caught With Hundreds of Top Secret Docs at Home
Amid seemingly endless revelations of classified government files turning up at the homes of certain sitting and former U.S. presidents (as well as veeps), a high-ranking Air Force officer has quietly admitted to retaining hundreds of highly sensitive documents at his Florida home. Some of the information was classified at...
Daily Beast
U.S. Air Force General Warns of Impending War With China over Taiwan
A U.S. Air Force General projected that China will try to take control of Taiwan leading to a declaration of war from the U.S. within the next two years. “I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me [sic] will fight in 2025,” Mike Minihan, a four-star General and the head of the Air Mobility Command, wrote in a memo to his officers that was obtained by NBC News. A U.S. defense official told NBC News, “These comments are not representative of the department’s view on China.” Minihan is known for incendiary speech, particularly about China: In October, he gave a keynote address at an aerospace industry conference, saying in part that the country is “tailor-making an air force to kill you.” “Lethality matters most,” he said. “When you can kill your enemy, every part of your life is better. Your food tastes better. Your marriage is stronger.”
