Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is preparing to go head-to-head with House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as the mid-year debt ceiling deadline approaches fast. After House Republicans demanded spending cuts in exchange for raising the ceiling, Schumer outlined what he thinks will be Dems’ winning response. “Unfortunately, [McCarthy] let a group of very extreme people, he gave them the tools” he told Politico. “The plan is to get our Republican colleagues in the House to understand they’re flirting with disaster and hurting the American people. And to let the American people understand that as well. And I think we’ll win.” If Congress can’t agree on a way to increase the ceiling, the U.S. wouldn’t be able to take on more debt and would be headed for a disastrous default. “No hostage-taking, no brinkmanship,” Schumer demanded. However, McCarthy fired back, criticizing Schumer’s December plan to pass a year-end spending bill. “When was the last time he did a budget? So, he wants somebody to lift the debt ceiling, but he won’t tell the American people where he’ll spend money?” he said, according to Politico.

16 HOURS AGO