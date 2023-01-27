Read full article on original website
Related
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Pete Duel's Tragic Death and the Demise of "Alias Smith and Jones"
He was one of the most handsome and talented actors on television. As one of the original stars of the ground-breaking 1970s ABC TV western, Alias Smith and Jones, Pete Duel made his mark in the entertainment industry.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Alumna Annie Wersching Dead at 45
Actress Annie Wersching, known for her roles in primetime on 24 and Timeless, died today, Sunday, January 29, at the age of 45. The actress appeared on General Hospital in 2007 as Amelia Joffe, a woman from Sam’s past who had a fling with Sonny and played a pivotal role in Jake’s life.
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Dana Plato: The Sad, Tragic Tale of the "Diff'rent Strokes" Star
The classic TV sitcom, Diff'rent Strokes, originally aired on NBC from 1978 to 1986. In the process, then-child actors Dana Plato, Todd Bridges, and Gary Coleman became television superstars.
Paul Lynde: The Complex Life, Tremendous Talent, and Tragic Death of the "Bewitched" and "Hollywood Squares" Star
He's best known for his unique voice, and for benchmark stand-out performances on TV's Bewitched and The Hollywood Squares. But Paul Lynde was one complicated human being.
thebrag.com
King Stingray on Fed Live, their massive 2022, and future plans
To call the year King Stingray had in 2022 a success would be an understatement: almost overnight, the self-styled Yolŋu surf rock outfit became one of the most celebrated bands in the country. Their self-titled debut album reached number six on the ARIA Albums Chart, and earned King Stingray...
thebrag.com
Brooke Blurton reveals Konrad Bien was meant to be on The Bachelors
Former The Bachelorette Brooke Blurton has revealed that Konrad Bien-Stephen, who competed on her season, was supposed to be one of The Bachelors leads this year. Brooke dropped the bombshell on this week’s episode of Not So PG while talking about the three leads, Felix, Jed and Thomas, and told her co-host Matty Mills that Konrad was scouted for the role before he started dating Abbie Chatfield.
thebrag.com
Here’s where you can attend Paramore album listening parties in Australia
Paramore are really spoiling their global fans this week. After just announcing a pair of Australian pop-up stores, the beloved pop-punk trio have also confirmed two special listening parties for their new album. Hayley Williams and co. took to social media to reveal the surprise event for their imminent album,...
thebrag.com
Australian Idol host Scott Tweedie on what to expect in the new season
Australian Idol host Scott Tweedie has shared what viewers can expect from the rebooted show which premieres tonight. Tweedie will take on the role of co-host along Idol alum Ricki-Lee. “Ricki-Lee is the best! I could not have asked for a better co-host,” he told Who of joining forces with...
thebrag.com
Triple J claims Taylor Swift was NOT banned from the Hottest 100
Hell hath no fury like a Swiftie scorned, and Taylor Swift fans’ latest beef is with triple j’s Hottest 100. ICYMI: Taylor Swift fans were in a frenzy after rumours circulated she’d been banned from Australia’s favourite countdown following her disqualification in 2015 for her smash hit, ‘Shake It Off’.
thebrag.com
The Groovin the Moo 2023 lineup is here
The Groovin the Moo 2023 lineup is officially here. The iconic Aussie festival is returning in April and May, with tickets to all dates going on sale next Tuesday, February 7th at 12pm local time (see full details below). And the newly announced lineup has a little something to suit...
Comments / 0