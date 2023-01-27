Read full article on original website
Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge ‘shaken up’ by alleged racist abuse
Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was allegedly targeted by racist abuse from a supporter during his side’s FA Cup draw at Blackburn. A visibly upset Etheridge was seen speaking to referee Keith Stroud after teammate Jordan James had equalised in stoppage time for the Blues to secure a 2-2 draw and send the fourth-round tie back to St Andrew’s for a replay.
Yardbarker
Jurgen Klopp has announced the news all Liverpool fans feared.
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.
Liverpool's troubles deepen as Kaoru Mitoma stuns Reds to win FA Cup tie for Brighton in added time
Liverpool's FA Cup defence ended on Sunday as Brighton & Hove Albion scored a stoppage-time winner in a thrilling 2-1 victory at the Amex Stadium.
BBC
FA Cup: Ryan Reynolds on being co-owner of Wrexham and aiming for the Premier League
Wrexham co-owner and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds joins Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Mark Hughes to talk about his time so far at the North Wales club. FOLLOW LIVE: Watch FA Cup: Sheff Utd score first-minute goal against Wrexham. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie
Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
SB Nation
Everton looking to add young central attacking midfielder
Now that Sean Dyche’s appointment has been confirmed, as expected a deluge of transfer links has ensued as Everton look to strengthen with just over 24 hours left in the January transfer window. While we heard that the Blues have made moves for young Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo and...
SB Nation
OFFICIAL: Kieran Trippier signs extension until 2025
The man, the myth, the legend. The best player to ever don New Newcastle threads, right-back and England international Kieran Trippier, is extending his time in Tyneside until the summer of 2025, Newcastle announced on Friday. Of course, and as the very official statement clearly says just four words into...
SB Nation
What Went Wrong for Joao Cancelo at Manchester City?
Joao Cancelo’s time at Manchester City has seen many phases. He went from struggling to break into the team to being the first name on the team sheet. From being second choice at right-back to contender for Manchester City’s Player of the Season. From hero to villain and back to the starting point.
Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Sam Kerr hat-trick sees off Reds in FA Cup
Match report & player ratings from Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool in the Women's FA Cup.
Yardbarker
Liverpool player apologises to fans after AWFUL display
Andy Robertson has apologised to the Liverpool fans after his side’s brutal FA Cup defeat. Liverpool continued their poor run of form against Brighton when lost 2-1 and were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round. This is the second time this season they have wilted...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Derby-West Ham in FA Cup; Villarreal eyes top 4
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. West Ham looks to avoid becoming the 12th Premier League team to be eliminated from the FA Cup when it heads to third-tier Derby. West Ham might field a weakened team, with its priority being preserving its status in the top flight. The Hammers are a point and two places outside the relegation zone in the league after a poorer-than-expected first half of the season. Derby is fourth in League One. It is the last of the fourth-round matches in the famous old competition, in which the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle have already been ousted.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: There Were “Steps In The Right Direction”
Listen. You win some and you lose far, far, far more when you’re the 2022-23 Liverpool Men’s team but that doesn’t mean that the losses don’t come with some silver linings, too. This weekend’s FA Cup loss to Brighton was far better than the last Liverpool game at Brighton and the boss took time to discuss that in his post-match interview.
SB Nation
Five Things From Reading’s FA Cup Exit To Manchester United
There are times when following Reading that you’ve felt you’ve seen it all from a side, that you understand the plan and there’s little to surprise you. But Reading managed to surprise on several occasions and even scored against the favourites, Manchester United. Not only did we...
SB Nation
View From The Dolan: Outclassed At Old Trafford
United away: a phrase to send chills down your bank balance. But forget all that! It’s about the romance of the cup, the triumph of David over Goliath, the anti-establishment versus... the establishment, right? Wrong! Here’s a clinical look at a fourth-round FA Cup tie. If you follow...
BBC
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United: Jesse Marsch's side progress to fifth round
Jack Harrison scored a stunning 25-yard drive as Leeds United progressed into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2016 at the expense of League One Accrington Stanley. Harrison, who has been linked with a £20m move to Leicester City, fired left-footed into the bottom-right corner after...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Midfield Key Against Brighton
Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke to the media ahead of Sunday’s clash against Brighton & Hove Albion — who recently embarrassed Liverpool in the league. The boss was asked about whether Liverpool’s position as FA Cup holders will influence the approach:. Being cup holders, I...
NBC Sports
Report: Everton to appoint Sean Dyche as next manager
Sean Dyche is set to be appointed as the new manager at Everton, replacing Frank Lampard, as the Toffees prepare for a potential relegation battle for the second straight season. Report: Everton put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri, asking $615 million ]. An official announcement is expected from the...
When is the FA Cup fifth round draw 2023? Everything you need to know about the draw, including the TV channel and ball numbers
The FA Cup fifth round draw 2023 is coming up soon – FFT has all the info you need
FA Cup roundup 28/1/23: Fulham force replay; Leeds & Leicester advance
A roundup of every 2022/23 FA Cup fourth round result
