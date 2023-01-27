ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Use modern forensics to settle questions in Lindbergh kidnapping case?

Nearly nine decades have passed since the state of New Jersey executed an unemployed German immigrant from the Bronx for staging the “crime of the century.”. The April 1936 execution of Bruno Richard Hauptmann for the kidnapping and killing of the infant son of aviator Charles Lindbergh and his wife Anne Morrow Lindbergh came after a four-year investigation that is still one of the largest and most complex in New Jersey history.
A slowdown for N.J.’s warehouse building boom? | Editorial

The warehouses keep on coming in South Jersey, even as reports emerge that developers’ lust to build them is starting to cool down. The recent onslaught includes plans for three of the giant buildings in Carneys Point Township on a 48-acre plot that was recently sold for $15.63 million by the Delaware River and Bay Authority. The former name of the tract, Salem Business Center, is a testament to the failure of Salem County to attract the kind of mixed-use commercial zone — offices, light manufacturing, and yes, distribution centers — commonly seen at spots farther north along the same Interstate 295 corridor.
CARNEYS POINT TOWNSHIP, NJ
These highly rated bourbons are available in New Jersey

The bourbon market here in New Jersey has been slowly rising since bars and restaurants are getting back into a normal rhythm after the economical devastation that occurred with COVID-19. More bourbon choices, more bourbon flights and bourbon drink specials are popping up here in New Jersey like daisies in...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Bill Clarifying E-ZPass Pricing Discounts Passes Assembly

The state Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that would bring much-needed clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk for signing. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin J. Rooney, directs the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for NJ E-ZPass users. The existing website lists available plans and honored discounts offered by agencies controlling interstates & bridges connecting NJ to Delaware and NY.
DELAWARE STATE
Discover a Fantastic Historic Park with 14 Miles of Hiking Trails in New Jersey

I always love bringing you great hiking opportunities and for years I have been bringing you my feature "Hiking New Jersey". This has been a labor of love as I bring you reviews, photos, and information on New Jersey's great hiking trails and parks. We even on occasion go out of Jersey and visit neighboring states and their great parks and trails "Hiking NJ and Beyond". If you love to hike check out my series and see some of the great places we have hiked and maybe some ideas for you in the future.
STANHOPE, NJ
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ

🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
FTA awards New Jersey nearly $11.3M for two ferry services

The Federal Transit Administration recently awarded nearly $11.3 million to two New Jersey ferry services through the Passenger Ferry Grant Program. “Ferry service is a critical component of the transportation network in New Jersey,” said Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, New Jersey Department of Transportation commissioner and NJ Transit Board chairwoman. “This funding will help set the stage […] The post FTA awards New Jersey nearly $11.3M for two ferry services appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Montclair, NJ
