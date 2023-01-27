Read full article on original website
New Jersey's Housing Voucher Program Offers Chance for 20,000 Households to Secure Affordable Housing
A total of 20k households will be selected in the random lottery, enabling those households to be added to the Section 8 housing voucher for low-income housing. Apply by Feb. 3.
New Jersey Assembly Calls for SNAP and WIC Funding for Diapers
The New Jersey Assembly unanimously passed a resolution calling upon the federal government to permit SNAP and WIC recipients to use their benefits to purchase diapers. Citing the report of one in three mothers that they do not have enough diapers to keep their child clean, dry, and healthy, the bill raises concerns that the deprived child may develop “skin infections, open sores, urinary tract infections, and other conditions that may require medical attention.”
SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.
After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
New Jersey SNAP Benefits Undergo Changes in March 2023: Here's What You Need to Know
February 2023 is the last month households enrolled in the NJ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency SNAP benefits. New Jersey Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are set to receive a change in their monthly benefits as the emergency support provided by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire in February 2023.
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ
🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
Here’s how to get $180K in student loans paid off under new N.J. program for mental health jobs
Behavioral health professionals in New Jersey can now apply to get up to $180,000 in student loans reimbursed through a new state program designed to boost the number of people working in mental health jobs. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law creating the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program last...
Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate
❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
Bill Clarifying E-ZPass Pricing Discounts Passes Assembly
The state Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that would bring much-needed clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk for signing. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin J. Rooney, directs the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for NJ E-ZPass users. The existing website lists available plans and honored discounts offered by agencies controlling interstates & bridges connecting NJ to Delaware and NY.
Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises
Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
Menendez, Booker announce $35M in rental assistance funding for New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) announced Thursday a total of $35,160,643.26 million in federal housing rental assistance funding for the state of New Jersey in reallocated funds to assist renters facing financial hardship. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
NJ may drastically expand outdoor smoking bans
New Jersey already has some of the nations most restrictive smoking laws, but there is bi-partisan support for expanding the current bans. A measure was first passed in 2006 that restricted indoor smoking in most public places. It was expanded in 2018 to include strict outdoor smoking rules on public beaches and public parks.
All signs point to another full state pension contribution
As we head into budget season, the annual guessing game can begin as to where Gov. Phil Murphy will prioritize state money. This week, reporters gained a few clues on the public-worker pension system, which was chronically underfunded for decades. It appears to be on track for another full payment to cover the retirement benefits of an estimated 800,000 current and retired government workers.
Emergency SNAP Extra Benefits Ending; NJ Assemblyman Pushing to Raise NJ’s Minimum SNAP Benefit
MORRISTOWN, NJ — Emergency SNAP Extra Benefits are ending in February 2023. This means SNAP recipients will receive their regular SNAP benefit starting March 1. The mininum monthly SNAP Benefit is now $50. But NJ Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19th Dist.) that figure raised to $95, which he believes would help the state’s neediest families put food on their tables. Coughlin’s bill (A5086) would nearly double minimum monthly payments for lower-income recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), part of the Assembly Speaker’s ongoing anti-hunger initiatives. “This is an opportunity for New Jersey to make a strong statement that we will to continue...
SNAP benefits amount to change in March
As the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 is set to expire on March 1, households may see a change in monthly benefit amounts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, households received higher allotments for SNAP but on March 1, households will begin receiving their regular payments. Seeing...
$350M
Funding available for high-priority capital projects in NJ school districts. From technology and infrastructure renovations to upgrades related to accessibility, many schools in New Jersey need improvements. And in the age of COVID-19, addressing health and safety needs by improving air quality and HVAC systems is even more critical than ever.
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, Trenton
NJ Attorney General & State Athletic Board award $130k to amateur boxing programs in Trenton and Atlantic City, offering skills training & life lessons to youth. New Jersey's Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. of the State Athletic Control Board (SACB) announced on January 27th that $130,000 in grant funding has been made available to support amateur boxing programs for youth in Atlantic City and to launch a similar program in Trenton.
$350 Million Available for School Construction Projects Throughout New Jersey
New Jersey will make $350 million available to school districts across the state for renovations, modernizations, and construction. The Murphy Administration today announced the upcoming availability of $350 million for high-priority capital projects in school districts throughout the state. Starting January 30, over 550 Regular Operating Districts (ROD) will be eligible to apply for a grant, made possible through legislation signed in 2022, to address critical operational building needs – including school facilities projects, emergent needs, and capital maintenance requirements.
When toxic waste dumps get a do-over, who wins?
Dozens of former landfills, industrial waste sites and illegal toxic dumps in NJ have been transformed. “Overall, this particular landfill has been a win-win for the township,” Robert Greenbaum, mayor of Mount Olive, said of a former toxic Superfund site that now pays $50,000 a year in local taxes and pumps 25 megawatts of power into New Jersey’s power grid.
NJ Residents Will Be Able To Grow Their Own Weed
Less regulation in NJ.Photo by(@LeoPatrizi/iStock) Legislation regarding a person's ability to grow cannabis for personal use is about to be addressed in New Jersey. In November of 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned “circling back” to the state’s current home-grow cannabis laws “after the holidays.”
