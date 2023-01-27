ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
goldderby.com

‘Top Chef’ season 20 cast: All 16 chefs competing in an unprecedented All-Stars edition

The Emmy-winning cooking competition series “Top Chef” returns to Bravo for its landmark 20th season on Thursday, March 9, with supersized episodes to air every single Thursday night from 9:00pm to 10:15pm. The show will be available to watch the following day on the Peacock streaming service. So who will win this historic season? Scroll down for the complete list of 16 cheftestants competing for the title.
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
lonelyplanet.com

The best restaurant in the world is closing. Why fine dining is becoming unsustainable

René Redzepi has gained worldwide acclaim for his menu of seasonal, foraged, New Nordic innovations at noma, like this plankton cake © Salvador Maniquiz / Shutterstock. Toward the beginning of the recently released horror-comedy film The Menu – about a dreamy fine-dining experience turned nightmare – chef Julian Slowik, played by Ralph Fiennes, announces to the 12 privileged diners his one directive for the four-hour meal to come.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

From All-Day Cafe To Italian American Restaurant: Cafe Louie is Now Louie’s

By all accounts, Cafe Louie in the East End was a bona fide hit — an all-day cafe by brother-and-sister chef duo Angelo and Lucianna “Louie” Emiliani, the cafe’s namesake. Visitors loved it. The reviews—both in the mainstream press and on social media—were enthusiastic and laudatory.
Food Network

Food Network’s Newest “Hot List” — Stars to Watch in 2023

Say hello to our 2023 Hot List! From a “potato queen” to a “kitchen witch”, to restaurateurs and restaurant incubators, this year’s dynamic and diverse group of talent bring creativity and energy to their multifaceted culinary endeavors and are making magical things happen in and out of the kitchen. Get to know more about the 9 food stars on our #FNHotList below.
Distractify

American Figure Skater Isabeau Levito's Mom Shares Her Love of Skating

Young figure skater Isabeau Levito has been generating headlines since 2020, when she rose to prominence in figure skating circles at only 12 years old. Now 15, Isabeau continues to take the skating world by storm, most recently being named the 2022 Junior World Champion — the first U.S. competitor to win the title since 2008.
Popculture

'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Shares Special Message to Fans as New Episodes Air

Fans of "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond recently got a special message from the TV star, as new episodes of her show have begun to air on Food Network. In a post on her official Instagram account, Drummond shared some photos of dishes she'd been working on, including a soup and sandwich that look absolutely delicious. The beloved TV chef also wrote a lengthy caption about the new episodes of her show that just launched.
TEXAS STATE
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
31K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy