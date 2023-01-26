Whoever wrote this OBVIOUSLY DOESN'T live here! Jobs are a joke that is why traffic through the Cajon pass is SO BAD people driving down the hill to get to work. Roads are HORRIBLE and causes 80% MORE repairs on your cars due to the jarring movement. The infrastructure/roads to get around are RIDICULOUS, what use to take us about 15 minutes now that 45 minutes. Not many options for shopping, eating out, have to go down the hill 9 times out of 10. Weather is only decent about 2 to 4 weeks out of the year, otherwise TOO hot or cold for living beings to be outside, which increases your gas and electric bills. Lots of ghetto people who have NO respect for others, community, environment, etc...and getting worse by the day. I will give you cheaper housing and can get to lots of different activities but that is SoCal about the only thing you got right in this article!
Oh this article was written by someone who has jokes.... this area used to be a gem... hasn't been for a very long time. There's a reason housing is less expensive.... as far as jobs go... yes there are but the pay is a good bit less than down the hill and mostly low end entry level types... crime rates are high with strong gangs presence... and don't get me started on infrastructure.... if there's a major earthquake or other event we are screwed.
The author of this forgot to mention The Worst Medical Facilities in Southern California are based in the H.D and the crime rate is going up not to mention all the dust.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
